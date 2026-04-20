The latest Thrive Hour brings the Future Forecasters Group’s Down the Rabbit Hole team to discuss some of the most intriguing targets possible. The Future Forecasters Group, as stated on their website, is an elite team of seasoned remote viewers who have built the world’s premier remote viewing intelligence organization, blending rigorous double-blind protocols. Their stated mission:

Our mission is simple yet profound: Deliver actionable future insights on geopolitics, financial markets, and consciousness topics, so you can prepare, position, and thrive in an uncertain world.

Some people still doubt that remote viewing is a viable process. To them, I would say it may be time to expand your thinking about reality and what is truly possible. Often, those who reject it may be the least connected to their own intuitive senses and therefore cannot relate to this field. I would simply say this: you are far more than you realize, and so are those around you.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!

Wednesday the 22nd, Marjory Wildcraft’s Grow Webinar will air on Substack (around 5 PM CT)! “You Can Grow Food: Even if you have no experience, are older, or out of shape!” She will share practical tips and advice to help get your garden in top shape so you can provide healthy food for yourself and your family. No need to sign up for the webinar—you will receive an email notice if you are subscribed to my Substack.

It will only be available for a short time, so be sure to watch when it goes live!

What Happens in 2027? Giza Mystery & Mars Structures | Remote Viewers

Show Description:

Remote viewers Daz Smith, Coral Carte, Dennis Nappi, and Susan Vass from the Future Forecasters Group’s Down the Rabbit Hole rejoin the program for a fascinating discussion on some of the most intriguing targets they have ever explored.



We begin with the question, What is under the pyramids of Giza? Then move into the mystery of The Pyramids on Mars, before closing with one of the most talked-about subjects in the remote viewing world: Will there be a catastrophic or major event in 2027?



Each topic offers compelling clues into the deeper nature of consciousness, perception, and what may truly be possible when human potential is explored beyond conventional limits. These conversations are part of a much broader inquiry into what human beings are really capable of versus what we have been taught to believe.



You can learn more about the Rabbit Hole Group at ffgrv.com

Listen on Audio:

Links mentioned in the show:

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Past Thrive Shows:

See the full show at: Former NASA Engineer: Alien Tech & Hidden History Are Real | Phil Catalano