There has been a big stir lately about a potential “Big Event”. Remote viewing team, Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith and the rest of their group have been seeing disturbing and strong indications of a “Big Event”.

Clif High, with his predictive linguistic algorithms, has also been picking up a future event on the horizon. An event impactful enough to change the trajectory of the human race.

About 6 weeks ago I reached out to Dick Allgire, strangely right when they were beginning to become aware of the “Big Event” (these “coincidences” of timing happens to me frequently).

So we set up an interview, it was a perfect opportunity for them to share with you what they have been observing along with many other updates and interesting thoughts about their work. Typically we have Daz Smith joining us, but this time he was unable to make it. Here are the details:

Remote viewers, Dick Allgire and Edward Riordan, rejoin the show to discuss the big event they have witnessed during their remote viewing sessions. We go through what it could be, why they think it’s real and how we should prepare. We also discuss future cryptos and so much more.

Part 1: What is the Big Event? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire & Edward Riordan

Part 2: What is the Big Event? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire & Edward Riordan

