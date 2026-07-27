What It Takes To Survive Hell | Don Mann

Watch the full episode on Substack (uploaded here), or SarahWestall.com where you will find your favorite platform, or on Apple Podcasts on video or audio.

This Thrive Hour isn’t about surviving literal hell. I don’t think any of us want to find out what that’s like.

Instead, we discuss the power of the mind and how your ability to control your thoughts and where you focus your attention can help you thrive, even in the most difficult circumstances.

I'm joined by Don Mann, a truly remarkable man who served on three Navy SEAL teams—One, Two, and Six. SEAL Team Six is the elite unit where the very best are selected for the most demanding missions.

Don is more than a former SEAL. He also served as Director of the Navy SEAL Training Academy, coaches some of the world’s premier athletes, and continues to push the limits as an adventurer.

He also shares the incredible story of a mission that seemed almost impossible to survive—and the mindset that ultimately brought him through it.

Show Details:

Former Navy SEAL Don Mann returns to the Thrive Hour to discuss what he's learned about human potential after a lifetime of pushing limits. Having served on SEAL Teams One, Two, and Six, Don experienced some of the military's most demanding environments before going on to lead the USN Sea Cadet SEAL Corps, Navy SEAL Adventure Challenge, Navy SEAL Training Academy, and the Icelandic Navy SEAL Adventure Challenge. His career has been dedicated not only to performing under extreme conditions, but to helping others discover what they're capable of when they move beyond fear and self-imposed limitations.

-

Don also shares a story from his time in the Navy SEALs when he and his teammates endured conditions that seemed impossible to survive. He reflects on how those experiences shaped his outlook on fear, resilience, perseverance, and purpose. This Thrive Hour is a conversation about resilience, discipline, and what becomes possible when you stop letting perceived limits define what you can accomplish.

-

As the world becomes a more dangerous and complicated place to navigate, expanding your own capabilities is no longer just practical—it has become essential.

-

Learn more about Don Mann at USFrogMann.com

Recent Posts:

Please support the show by supporting my affiliates:

Learn how you, too, can benefit from smarter, more effective financial strategies—the same strategies used by the ultra-wealthy at SWHawk.com

Miles Franklin: Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see peptides including Retatrutide and SLUP at limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 - use code Sarah to save 15%



Retatrutide: Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J