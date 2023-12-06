Shows with my friend Dani Arnold are always interesting. The latest one we discuss NASA, Artificial Intelligence and more. Here are the details:

Title: What’s Out There?? NASA Manipulates Feeds & the Dangers of AI w/ Dani Arnold

Description: Researcher and activist, Dani Arnold, returns to the program to share her findings on what is occurring in space. She discusses how NASA changes the feeds when something inconvenient is on display. We also discuss the real dangers of Artificial Intelligence and how it can also be useful. You can learn more or follow Dani Arnold at www.rts.earth

Dani said during the interview that the activity from the sun has been quite recently. Our conversation motivated her to take another deep dive into the Sun’s activities. Here is what she said about her latest dive: ‘As soon as I said to you "yea the Sun's not doing all that much at the moment"..... all hell broke lose’

She created a video to share what she has seen. She also discusses the fast approaching 2025, a year the occult globalists keep saying is an important deadline for some of their plans.

For subscribers I uploaded the video to Substack and also included her links/references. For everyone else, you can follow her work at www.rts.earth and also watch her videos (including this one) on various platforms (links on her site).

Here is her overview for the video below:

It’s been a long time since I’ve put out a recording like this, but the information and the dots that connected in my head pushed me to put together this report. 2025…. is fast approaching. We’ve had multiple warnings about this specific year, and all of a sudden it’s looming right in front of us. The WEF’ers are telling us that it’s “going to happen”, so perhaps it’s time to listen to the warning and “predictive programming”, and get our ducks in a row. Time to circle the wagons folks!

