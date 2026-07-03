Whistleblower: "This Is How the Financial System Really Works" | Iain Clifford

Full subscriber extended version (extra 15 minutes) uploaded here. Everyone can see the public version at SarahWestall.com on your favorite platform or on Apple Podcasts (on video or audio).

Show Description:

Financial engineer and banking expert Iain Clifford joins the program to share his controversial story as a whistleblower during the 2008 financial crisis. He explains what happened, how he became ensnared in a financial scheme that exposed the underbelly of high finance, and why he believes he has been targeted ever since for speaking out.

History has shown that individuals who expose powerful interests often face significant personal and professional consequences. Whistleblower protection laws exist because retaliation against those who come forward is a real and well-documented concern. Against that backdrop, Iain shares his perspective and experiences.

The conversation then turns to how the banking system actually works. Iain breaks down the mechanics of modern banking and finance, challenges many common assumptions, and explains how ordinary people may be able to better position themselves by understanding the system more deeply.

Whether you agree with his conclusions or not, this conversation offers a thought-provoking look at high finance, banking, and the perspective of someone who has spent decades working within the financial system.

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