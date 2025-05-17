Mike McCormick is a former White House stenographer who served under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and briefly under Donald Trump. With over a decade of firsthand experience transcribing high-level conversations and official statements, McCormick offers a rare insider's perspective on the inner workings of U.S. administrations. His time in the White House gave him a front-row seat to major geopolitical events and media narratives. His insights are grounded in direct observation, not speculation—making his testimony uniquely credible and compelling.

McCormick has been saying what many of us know to be true—that much of what you see in the media is pure distortion, with the press altering events and statements to advance a deep state agenda. The difference is, he knows it to be true firsthand.

He also has other remarkable claims such as a blackmail allegation against Joe Biden. McCormick claims that Joe Biden used evidence of Obama's gay lifestyle as leverage to secure his position as Vice President. He alleges that Biden threatened to expose certain private matters unless specific conditions were met.

He stands firmly by these claims and has expressed a willingness to testify under oath, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency at the highest levels of government.

I bring Mike McCormick onto the show to discuss this and more. Here are the details:

Link to the show: White House Stenographer: “Biden Blackmailed Obama” & Other Raw Blatant Corruption w/ Mike McCormick

Description: Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick joins the program to pull back the curtain on what really happens behind the scenes at the highest levels of government. With years of firsthand access to administrations under Bush, Obama, Biden and Trump, McCormick shares how the media routinely covers up corruption and protects deep state narratives, rather than holding power accountable.

He reveals how recent findings from the DOGE disclosures weren’t surprising—they simply confirmed what he had already witnessed up close. From insider manipulation to political deals struck in the shadows, McCormick offers powerful testimony, including his claim that Joe Biden blackmailed Barack Obama, which ultimately secured Biden the vice presidency.

This is a raw, revealing conversation about the true nature of power, propaganda, and the rot within America’s political institutions. Follow Mike McCormick’s continued reporting and insights on his Substack:

