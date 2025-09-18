White House Stenographer who saw Everything First Hand

Mike McCormick — former White House stenographer — returns to the show to share what he saw first hand as the official stenographer for Biden and Obama. He walks us through unforgettable scenes and connections involving USAID, Ukraine, and the NGO world, and explains what those experiences taught him about money flows, laundering schemes, and corruption at very high levels.

The stories are so extraordinary you’d swear they came from a work of fiction—if they weren’t being described by someone who lived them.

We were able to tie together my reporting to what he witnessed first hand. It was a rewarding conversation of validation. But not so rewarding about our country.

Disclaimer: This episode was held for a bit as things settled out. But in that time, a few items have changed. Here is Mike McCormick in his words on those changes:

Sarah and I recorded this interview weeks ago. Just before it aired, I received an email from the NARA supervisor at the Obama Library indicating that they had discovered and corrected what I, as a low-tech Boomer, would describe as formatting errors. I reviewed the site and agree they have improved it. Keyword search has resumed. I am monitoring for other issues. I’ll be posting updates on my Substack Midnight in the Laptop of Good and Evil. I continue to believe the Obama Presidential Library is hiding a vast reservoir of evidence of evil. Sarah and I will continue our efforts to report it to you.

Keep an eye out for more posts coming. I was on the road for speaking engagements and was not available for my normal recording/interviews. The timing was right when Charlie Kirk was shot. It kept me out of that media circus, but it also gave me much more time to reflect on the operation at hand. Don’t be fooled, this is a high level operation. When you see the entire media moving in lockstep, its an operation.

The operation is not just on one side. It is meant to create confusion and chaos. Remember that emotions cloud critical thinking. This is why terror operations aim to create fear; it primes the population for manipulation. It also distracts the population while other important events take place. Both are occurring at the same time.

More to come…

