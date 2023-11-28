My latest interview with activist, Frances Micklem, and former Deputy Minister of Indonesia, Richard Claproth, exposes the massive mosquito program that has been unleashed on 12 unsuspecting countries. Mad scientists at the World Mosquito Program are on a mission to “keep you safe” from disease by injecting mosquitos who can then inject you.
According t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.