Hollywood has long been plagued by deeply rooted problems, many of which are now well-documented (yet too often ignored) through whistleblower accounts, lawsuits, and investigative reports. The industry has fostered a culture of corruption and exploitation, where the notorious "casting couch"—a euphemism for trading sexual favors for roles—has been an open secret for decades.

Beyond adult exploitation, Hollywood has faced growing scrutiny (although not enough) over its sexualization of minors, with former child stars speaking out about abuse, grooming, and unchecked predatory behavior.

At the cultural level, the industry frequently normalizes and glamorizes degenerate behavior, not because it uplifts society, but because controversy and moral erosion generates higher profits and ratings.

This toxic blend of power, silence, and monetized transgression reveals a darker undercurrent —a system that too often rewards the worst impulses while marginalizing those who dare to speak out.

My recent guest knows Hollywood’s dark side firsthand. Tina Griffin, a former actress with over two decades of experience in the industry, now goes by the name Counterculture Mom. She’s made it her mission to expose the sordid secrets behind the entertainment industry and to help parents and young people recognize the manipulative tactics used to glamorize destructive behavior. Through her work, she offers powerful insights on how to protect your children—and your own mind—from being mesmerized by Hollywood’s deceptive shine.

Show details

Link to watch or listen: Who Really Runs Hollywood? Crime & Soulless Messaging w/ Counterculture Mom Tina Griffin

Description: Former Hollywood actress and Counterculture Mom, Tina Griffin, joins the show to expose the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Drawing from her firsthand experience, she reveals how pop culture is deliberately glamorizing destructive behaviors, normalizing crime, and accelerating the moral decay of our nation. Tina breaks down how this cultural manipulation is targeting our youth—undermining their values, identity, and future. To follow Tina Griffin or book her for a speaking event, visit: https://counterculturemom.com/

HUGE Memorial Day Site wide Peptide Sale! 10% off your favorite peptides on top of 10% with the coupon code “Sarah”. Also save an additional 5% by paying directly thru your bank. 10%-10%-5% - maximize savings! Its smart to stock up on staple items like SLUP, 5 Amino 1MQ, Retatrutide and others! Buy now Watch to learn more: Biohacking & Peptides: Weight loss, Anti-Aging & Performance – Myth vs Reality w/ Dr. Diane Kazer

Past shows/posts:

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!!

Andy Schectman and I will be hosting a free financial webinar on May 28th at 5pmCT! Title: Protecting your Assets During an Economic Global Reset with Andy Schectman and Sarah Westall Description: A deep dive into how you can protect your assets during turbulent times. What’s really happening behind the scenes in the global economy? Learn practical steps for safeguarding your wealth—including the smart way to buy gold and silver, and other strategies to stay secure in an uncertain financial landscape. Live Q&A!! Everyone is invited and its free! But you must register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3pgZWKR0R4ORx5XaqvOmmA Be ready for this informative event with questions!

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: