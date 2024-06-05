I am preparing for the Red Pill Expo that’s coming up next weekend and I am also finalizing the Brighteon Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series that will be airing within a few weeks, so unfortunately I have not been able to post as much.

But the series is almost complete and ready to go! I am anxious to get this incredible information out to people. So keep an eye out for more information on that.

Also, If you want to attend the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City South Dakota, tickets are still available! There are options for both in person and streaming. Here is the link to learn more and to get tickets: https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ (Use code "sarah" or "sarahw" to save 10%)

In the meantime, here are two of the latest shows I just posted:

First, author Peter Kirby returns to the program to discuss the Mitre program: the company that appears to be behind most of the geoengineering programs we are suffering through. Here are the details on that:

Title: Why is No One Talking about the Mitre Corporation? The New Manhattan Project w/ Peter Kirby

Description: Peter Kirby returns to the program to discuss the Mitre Corporation and other topics around the “New Manhattan Project”. He explains what it is and how it relates to geoengineering and the agenda behind it. We also discuss many other topics related to the big agenda at play. You can purchase Peter Kirby’s book, “Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project: second edition” at https://www.amazon.com/Chemtrails-Exposed-Manhattan-Project-second-ebook/dp/B088F81XHM?ref_=ast_author_mpb

Link: Why is No One Talking about the Mitre Corporation? The New Manhattan Project w/ Peter Kirby

Next is my show that is a long time coming on Tactical Civics. These are the people facing our country’s issues head on starting at your local county.

Title: The Real White Hats? Tactical Civics w/ Bill Ogden

Description: Bill Ogden, spokesperson for Tactical Civics initiative, joins the program to explain what him and his organization is actually doing to take back the country. This group is dedicated, county by county, to restoring our constitution. They are laser focused on tactical efforts that will move the needle towards this end. You can learn more about them at https://tacticalcivics.com/

Link: The Real White Hats? Tactical Civics w/ Bill Ogden