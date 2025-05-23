In this incredible interview Dale Whitaker takes no prisoners. He’s naming names and exposing the fraudsters behind the Gold IRA scams—including major celebrities and influencers who’ve been promoting these companies.

I’ve been warning about these scams for some time now alongside Andy Schectman during our Friday night economic reviews. But now, we hear directly from the insider who first blew the whistle, and what he reveals is deeply unsettling.

While I’m not convinced all of the high-profile figures promoting these firms fully understand what they’re involved in, they’d better start paying attention. Their credibility is on the line—and as more people uncover the truth, the backlash could be significant.

Before I get into the details of the show, I want to share with you the following:

MARK YOUR CALENDAR!!

Andy Schectman and I will be hosting a free financial webinar on May 28th at 5pmCT! Title: Protecting your Assets During an Economic Global Reset with Andy Schectman and Sarah Westall Description: A deep dive into how you can protect your assets during turbulent times. What's really happening behind the scenes in the global economy? Learn practical steps for safeguarding your wealth—including the smart way to buy gold and silver, and other strategies to stay secure in an uncertain financial landscape.

Description: Whistleblower Dale Whitaker joins the program to expose the growing Gold IRA scam targeting unsuspecting investors—especially older, conservative Americans. As a former insider at one of these firms, Whitaker reveals how these operations deceive clients, manipulate trust, and siphon away life savings through inflated fees and misleading practices. This eye-opening conversation not only breaks down how the scam works, but also offers crucial advice on what to watch for when making any kind of investment.

