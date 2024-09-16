Many of you know that global unelected bureaucrats are working very hard to form a world government. Also, many who work at the UN, the WHO, and the other global organizations truly believe they are bringing in world peace by forming a global infrastructure for that purpose. They really believe this.

What these well meaning useful idiots do not realize is that those who fund and control these organizations are fully intent on world domination; and peace is not their goal. By using words like “peace”, "dignity” and “equality” they can convince the majority of the world their intentions are righteous.

In order to really see what is going on, you must look beyond the surface words and into the actions. My latest guest, Courtenay Turner, breaks this down for you. We look at the UN Summit of the Future event coming up yet this month and past Cyber Polygon events to further deconstruct their actual agendas.

But before I get into that, I just wrote an article examining a recent study by MIT and others: MIT STUDY: AI to Brainwash and “Deprogram” “Conspiracy Theorists” to believe State endorsed Narratives. The article posts the study and explains how it uses AI bots to reeducate "conspiracy theorists". This method coupled with a high degree of censorship and repetitive messaging by any state, hostile foreign actor, or any powerful syndicate, could brainwash the public to believe anything they want. I hope you take the time to read it and understand it. Then share it with your friends.

Back to the my latest episode. Here are the details:

Title: World Control: UN Summit of the Future, Cyber Polygon Event w/ Courtenay Turner

Description: Courtenay Turner rejoins the program to discuss the UN Summit of the Future and the Cyber Polygon Events that are behind the globalist agenda to create a world government. She shares what these events are and what they mean to the globalists 2030 and 2045 plans.

Link: World Control: UN Summit of the Future, Cyber Polygon Event w/ Courtenay Turner

