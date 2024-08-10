Youtube’s former CEO, Susan Wojcicki, died this past Friday of lung cancer. Her husband posted:

It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer

Youtube, led by Wojcicki, deleted over 1 million videos related to COVID “misinformation”. They promoted “experts” and others who aligned with big pharma and the World Health Organization while deleting opposing views by “experts” and others who didn’t.

History is now proving that they shut down the wrong experts and helped to usher in the death of millions of people who trusted bad advice:

Wojcicki resigned from her position at YouTube — after 25 years with the parent company Alphabet/Google — in Feb. 2023 to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects.”

Youtube is still suffering with the same policies put into place by Wojcicki causing millions to be funneled into narratives that serve the deep state and not you.

As for Wojcicki’s illness, one of the world’s top cancer expert, Dr. Makis, had this to say:

Susan Wojcicki was a Deep State Operative who was responsible for unprecedented censorship that led to countless unnecessary deaths. It is somewhat unusual to die of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer after only 2 years. If she took COVID-19 Vaccines, this would certainly be suspicious for a Turbo Cancer as Lung Cancers are in the top 5 most common Turbo Cancers, although it is hard to believe that a key Deep State operative would have taken any of the jabs themselves.

