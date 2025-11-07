Youtube Returned My Channel after 5 Years

Amazingly, after five long years, my YouTube channel has finally been restored — this after countless denied appeals and a federal lawsuit filed by myself and others alleging government collusion.

In sworn testimony, Google denied any coercion or pressure from federal agencies. Yet, new revelations to Congress — including a formal letter from Google’s own lead attorney — now prove otherwise. (see X posts by Senator Jordan).

The letter included the following:

Admits the Biden Admin censorship pressure was “unacceptable and wrong”

Confirms that the Biden Admin wanted Americans censored for speech that did not violate YouTube’s policies

Details when YouTube began rolling back its censorship policies on political speech after @JudiciaryGOP began its investigation

States that public debate should NEVER come at the expense of relying on “authorities”

Promises to NEVER use third-party “fact-checkers”

Warns that Europe’s censorship laws target AMERICAN companies and threaten AMERICAN speech

Unbelievably, YouTube committed to reinstating all channels terminated for political speech or for policy violations that are no longer in effect. By that standard, my channel should have been easily restored — but it wasn’t that simple. I ultimately had to hire an attorney to make it happen.

On top of that, I’ve had to deal with impersonator channels that uploaded my entire 2025 catalog and even monetized my content through YouTube’s Partnership Program while my main channel remained banned. Despite repeated requests to have those fake accounts removed and my real channel reinstated, nothing changed.

That’s why I was forced to retain a law firm and fight through this nightmare. The good news: we secured our first major win with the return of my channel last Thursday and the removal of those fake channels.

It’s not fully back to where it was — I’ve lost over 10,000 subscribers, and the three new videos I’ve posted are still struggling to gain traction — but it’s a start and I think this time it will stay, at least for a while.

You can now watch on Youtube here: Youtube.com/SarahWestall

In the end, I have no desire to continue to battle a trillion-dollar corporation with virtually unlimited resources — who would?

Still, there’s work to be done to clean up my online presence after years of suppression and targeted attacks. I’ll share more updates with you soon on that front…

Also, I recently sat down with famed independent journalist, Kim Iversen. Many know who Iversen, after all she is one of the most well known independent journalists online.

You can watch the full show here: Astrological Predictions, Epstein & Charlie Kirk w/ Kim Iversen

Description: Independent media personality Kim Iversen joins the program for an in-depth conversation about the latest stories she’s been covering — including the ongoing Epstein revelations and the shocking death of Charlie Kirk.

We also dive into Kim’s deep background in astrology and how she’s used it to make remarkably accurate predictions — from presidential elections to personal predictions for herself and others. Her personal experience challenges the skeptics and raises the question: what is the real science behind astrology’s patterns?

You can follow Kim Iversen on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen

