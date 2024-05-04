There is a bigger geopolitical agenda at play and we are all being used to bring that plan to fruition. I am talking about Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, the United Nations and the BRICS.

I don’t have it all figured out. I doubt anyone has it all figured out without actually witnessing all the back door meetings worldwide. But we can get an idea from actions that we see unfolding, remaining rational as much as possible and not being naive.

To be realistic, there isn’t one single agenda. Its not that simple. People want to simplify everything into a single focal point and, to some degree, there are some agendas we are seeing that have an over arching plan. But that does not take into account the human element and all the factions fighting for power.

It is very difficult to get a small team of people to work in a completely united front let alone a large group of power hungry psychopaths around the world. That doesn’t mean they are not trying. Unless there is a much more advanced entity implementing the plan (alone without competition), I don’t believe humans are capable of constituting a world plan without significant problems.

I am going to dig into this more in another post, but for now I want to share with you my two latest shows:

Title: Zionists & Endless wars, Depopulation Agendas, Globalist Takeover of Governments w/ Harley Schlanger

Description: Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the endless wars and the Zionist agenda overtaking the western world. We also discuss who is behind the depopulation agenda and the hypocritical green agenda that only serves to control people, not to help the environment. You can follow Harley and his daily updates at https://laroucheorganization.com/HarleySchlangerReport

Zionists & Endless wars, Depopulation Agendas, Globalist Takeover of Governments w/ Harley Schlanger

Title: Dangerous Massive Scam Exposed: Putting You & Your House at Risk

Description: John Cruz joins the program to share how he became entangled in lawsuits against AllState, the giant insurance company. He explains how he caught AllState selling personal identity information of its customers including SSN, address, and other data. This is highly illegal and puts their customers in a vulnerable position for their house and other assets to be easily taken by criminals. He explains how multiple government agencies and other entities are have become involved. You can learn more about John’s ordeal at www.savemepip.com

Dangerous Massive Scam Exposed: Putting You & Your House at Risk

I have been working on two projects that have me thinking more than usual about mind control and 5th generation warfare. I have done a growing number of mini documentaries and conference presentations on this topic, but what I am working on now is much more in-depth.

First, I will be speaking at G Edward Griffin's Red Pill Expo, which will be this June 15th and 16th in Rapid City South Dakota. You can see the line up and/or purchase a ticket at https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/211/ Note: While you are at the website, take some time to explore RedPill University. They are on a mission to help truth seekers understand how the world really works – contrary to commonly held illusions. They do this globally and apolitically - which makes them unique.

Second, I am creating a series with Brighteon University on this same topic. It will consist of a whole slew of experts in this area. It will air the end of June - early July. So watch out for this!

Both of these projects are taking me away from writing as much on Substack. But, I will have some exclusives to share once its out there. So its all good!