The annual 4th of July peptide sale is happening now!

Some of the best peptides—including many I personally use and recommend—are currently on sale!

SLU-PP-332 - the Powerful Exercise Mimicker Is Back in Stock!

This peptide sells out quickly—it sold out within two weeks of its initial launch, came back, and sold out again in just three weeks. Limitless has now expanded their lab to better meet demand, with SLU-PP-332 being so popular.

If you're interested, consider ordering more than one bottle while it's available and on sale.

Read about SLU-PP-332 here (free version): Ground Breaking Compound Mimics Exercise

Discounts Available:

Most products are automatically 10% off, and you can stack that with another 10% off using the code “Sarah.” Plus, get an additional 5% off when paying via direct bank transfer.

That’s a total savings of 25% when you combine all three options!

Regenerative medicine shouldn't be just for the ultra-wealthy.

My goal: to feel great as I age—and help others do the same.

Some past posts about peptides (older posts behind a paywall):

Here are just a couple of my favorites that are included in the sale:

Retatrutide: The world’s most powerful weight loss peptide. In research, people on average lost of up to 24.2% of their body weight in 36 weeks. It works by suppressing appetite and burning fat. Fat burning is what makes this product so much better than others (aside from the company guarantee that the product is clean and only the peptide is in the vial).

5-Amino Capsules: This is highly recommended to take with Retatrutide or on its own. It is great for muscle building, but it also is tied to mitochondrial function and endurance.

Remember when you are buying injectables that you also need to purchase Reconstitution Solution

See everything that is on sale here: Giant 4th of July Peptide Sale

-

Also, people should care what is in your vial. These are the standards employed and why I use this company.

New 3-Point Testing Standard

All featured compounds are part of our ongoing commitment to raise the bar for research purity and quality. We're positioning Limitless to be among the best-tested sources available—because renewal, regeneration, and trust all begin with quality practice and transparency.

This season, we’re aligning our practices with the same care and clarity we hope this research brings to yours.

🧪 HPLC (High-Performance Liquid Chromatography) (Industry standard) — confirms identity and purity of each compound, ensuring what’s on the label is what’s in the vial.

🧫 Endotoxin Testing (NEW TESTING) — screens for bacterial byproducts that don’t belong in clean research materials. Helps reduce unnecessary inflammatory risks.

🧼 Sterility Testing (NEW TESTING) — checks for microbial contamination to support a higher integrity standard in lab settings.

While not every single batch of every compound is guaranteed to have all three tests just yet, this is the direction we’re committed to moving in. That’s what Limitless Regeneration is all about—growth, refinement, and deeper alignment with what actually supports your research.