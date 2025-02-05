Playback speed
Can a Compound Mimic Exercise & Its Benefits? Giant Leaps in Science and Health w/ Dr Diane Kazer

Sarah Westall
Feb 05, 2025
I posted here on Substack my latest show with Dr. Diane Kazer. If you would rather listen on audio podcast or watch the video from another platform, you can find those links here: https://sarahwestall.com/can-a-compound-mimic-exercise-its-benefits-giant-leaps-in-science-and-health-w-dr-diane-kazer/

You can find the show on most video platforms but also on audio podcast at Apple Podcasts, Spotify (recently reinstated), and Podbean to name a few. It is a great option when you are in the car or when audio only is more appropriate. Remember to subscribe!

-

Here are the details for the show:

Dr. Diane Kazer rejoins the program to share news about a new compound that has been found to mimic exercise. Sounding to good to be true, Dr. Diane goes over the science and shares what it does in the body from weight loss to muscle building to endurance. Science is making giant leaps at understanding how to use peptides and other natural compounds to dramatically improve our health. If you want to ask questions first before trying it yourself, join Dr. Diane’s tribe at https://DianeKazer.com/SarahWestall

Links mentioned in the show:

Note: Use Code “Sarah” to save 10% on any peptide product

