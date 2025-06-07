Friday night’s Economic Review features another great guest; former financial editor for Veterans Today, Mike Harris. Andy Schectman will be returning next week for our continuing series.

Here is the description and link for tonight’s show:

Title and link: Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic, Khazarian Mafia Origins w/ Mike Harris

Description: Former financial editor for Veterans Today, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to discuss bold solutions for America’s future—starting with restructuring the bloated U.S. military budget to a sustainable $200 billion, and redirecting funds toward critical infrastructure as a matter of national security. We also explore the origin of the term “Khazarian Mafia”, which Harris and co-writer Dr. Preston James first coined in 2012, and how it’s shaped alternative geopolitical discourse ever since. Lastly we discuss some of the amazing technology that the government holds that could revolutionize society.

See the article mentioned on the show: STRATEGIC DOWNSIZING: Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic

BONUS: Additional interview segment is included here for supporting Substackers. Warning though, its controversial… but what isn’t these days! No one is expected to agree with everything.

