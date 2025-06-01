Wow—this one definitely stirred up a firestorm. As always, my goal with this show—and every episode—is to uncover the truth. But the path to truth can be messy. Sometimes egos get in the way; other times, it’s money and powerful interests that interfere with the process.

Over time, egos fade, power shifts, and the truth eventually comes to light. Until then, episodes like this will continue to generate disruption—and I’m okay with that.

My show lives on the edge of change, and that naturally threatens the status quo. Even the most necessary changes can cause upheaval. This episode is no different. Those who feel threatened showed up in full force.

In addition to the public interview, there’s also an exclusive bonus segment available for subscribers included here.

Here are the details for the main interview:

Link to the show: Everything you Know about Geoengineering is Wrong w/ Reinette Senum and Jim Lee

Description: In this eye-opening episode, Reinette Senum and geoengineering researcher James Lee reveal how nearly everything we’ve been told online about geoengineering is misleading or outright false. They break down the real science behind weather modification, clarifying the confusion between chemtrails, contrails, aircraft capabilities, and atmospheric intervention. This episode peels back the layers of disinformation to expose the truth about what’s happening in our skies—and why it matters. Senum and Lee also discuss their pending lawsuit aimed at demanding transparency and accountability, and share how listeners can begin to understand and take action on this critical issue. Learn more on their websites at ReinetteSenumsFogHornExpress.substack.com or at Connect.climateviewer.com

Recent Past Posts: