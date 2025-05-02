How the Vatican Ruthlessly & Strategically Hides a History of Crime w/ Former Minister Kevin Annett

Kevin Annett has been a longtime friend of mine. I was first introduced to him in 2016 by our mutual friend, the courageous Dr. Dave Janda. His story is truly remarkable — and one that many of you who only began digging during the COVID years may not yet have encountered.

Kevin Annett is a former Canadian minister and human rights advocate who courageously exposed genocide, abuse, and the discovery of mass graves tied to the Indian Residential School system. When these revelations first emerged over 25 years ago, they sparked widespread demand for truth and accountability.

In fact, the documentary based on his life and mission received critical acclaim and earned several awards, including:

Best Director – Documentary at the 2006 New York International Independent Film and Video Festival , awarded to director Louie Lawless .

Best International Documentary at the 2006 Los Angeles Independent Film Festival .

Note: I’ve uploaded the documentary Unrepentant: Kevin Annett and Canada’s Genocide exclusively for supporting subscribers. While the film has been scrubbed from many platforms, it’s still possible to find online if you search diligently.

Annett was also nominated for the noble peace prize numerous times:

Mairead Corrigan-Maguire, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and co-founder of the Peace People movement in Northern Ireland, referred to Annett as "a courageous and inspiring man." And, Noam Chomsky, a renowned linguist and political activist, stated that Annett is "more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize than many who have received it in the past".

But when you expose powerful institutions like the Canadian government, the Vatican, and the Crown, you can expect fierce retaliation — backed by all the resources they command.

In my latest interview, we dive into the crimes Kevin uncovered, his extraordinary journey, and how he views the world and justice today.

Here are the details:

Description: Former minister Kevin Annett joins the program to share his powerful 40-year mission to expose the truth and seek justice for survivors of Canada’s Indian Residential Schools — institutions designed to systematically erase Indigenous identity and culture. He recounts what he uncovered during his ministry, including how the church retaliated against him for welcoming Indigenous voices into his congregation. Annett also reflects on how evil can disguise itself within religious institutions, manipulating well-meaning people into supporting systems of oppression without even realizing it. You can learn more about Kevin Annett on his website at https://MurderByDecree.com

Link: How the Vatican Ruthlessly & Strategically Hides a History of Crime w/ Former Minister Kevin Annett

