Incredible is an Understatement

Yesterday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright testified that during the 76-day window between Trump’s election and Biden’s departure from office, the Biden administration’s Department of Energy distributed an astonishing $93 billion in taxpayer funds through loans. Many of these loans reportedly went to individuals and businesses with no clear business plan or viable concept.

To put that in perspective: in just 76 days, the Biden administration handed out more than twice the amount the Department of Energy had issued in loans over the entire previous 15 years combined.

So when Washington, D.C., and others had a meltdown over DOGE disclosures, this is why—they were unearthing excesses like this.

Make no mistake: the United States—and the world—is in the midst of an economic reset. These disclosures aren’t random; they’re part of a broader shift. In effect, the U.S. is being forced into a form of bankruptcy reorganization, and revelations like this are signs of what’s unfolding beneath the surface.

TONIGHT AT 7PMCT: Be sure to watch my weekly Friday night Economic Review with Andy Schectman at 7pmCT: https://rumble.com/v6tsa8b-moodys-downgrade-bond-market-collapse-city-of-london-and-qfs-w-andy-schectm.html

Andy Schectman rejoins me for another Friday Night Economic Review, and this episode dives into some of the most pressing developments in global finance. We unpack Moody’s recent downgrade, the mounting concerns around a collapsing bond market, and the surprising shift in U.S. debt holdings from China to the UK. What does it really mean now that the UK is the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries? Is it strategic repositioning—or something more?



We also explore the highly debated Quantum Financial System (QFS) and the broader implications of a coming financial reset. Is the QFS a legitimate solution or another distraction? One thing is clear: a reset is underway, and the real question is—what isn't a scam?



Don’t miss this critical discussion, and learn how to preserve your wealth in uncertain times. You can also access Miles Franklin’s private pricing list here: https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Also read the latest report from IntelDrop.org. Is this where we are heading? STRATEGIC DOWNSIZING: Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic