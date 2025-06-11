Whats the Real Deal with Palantir?

I had to step back and take a hard look at what’s really going on with Palantir—and how it’s being covered by journalists. It’s strange how many are framing the company as something entirely new and groundbreaking, while overlooking the mountain of classified and black-budget programs that have done similar—if not more advanced—things for decades. For example Darpa’s Total Information Awareness (TIA) – An early-2000s program for mass surveillance and predictive analytics. Officially shut down, but many of its functions were folded into classified programs.

For my supporting subscribers, I’ve laid out a detailed case showing that Palantir is not unique. The infrastructure and intent behind it closely mirror long-running surveillance operations that have existed well outside public view.

Palantir deserves scrutiny—but so do the far less visible systems and actors that built the surveillance state before Palantir ever existed. The real fight is not against one company, but against a global surveillance architecture already embedded in critical infrastructure (healthcare, finance, telecom/internet, transportation, defense) that thrives on secrecy, and complexity. These systems ingested emails, calls, location data, and internet behavior, all without public knowledge—and without corporate branding

Maybe this sudden spotlight on Palantir is intended to bring some of that into the open. But something feels off. Is this a real exposure—or a controlled one? Why aren’t more people digging into the deeper layers?

As you read and listen to my report, you’ll see why I believe we need an army of people embedded throughout government and elsewhere who truly understand this technology—and who can push back at the granular level to help preserve our most basic human freedoms.

Description: Investigative journalist and documentary creator Jason Burmas joins the program for an in-depth look at the covert forces shaping power, perception, and control.. We explore the evolution of deep state operations, the science of Brain Orgonites, and what really happened during the early years of Infowars. Burmas, best known for helping change the narrative with his viral film Loose Change, continues to expose hidden truths and challenge the status quo today. You can follow him on Rumble at TheInfoWarrior

Basic information to refer to when listening to my audio report:

Palantir’s Tools are Open / Commercial Tools

Palantir Gotham : Intelligence, military, and law enforcement data fusion

Palantir Foundry : Supply chain, health care, and financial sector analytics

Palantir Apollo: Multi platform integration, AI Model Ops (machine learning models)

But there are many other publicly available software tools. These are often developed by private companies, and used by both corporations and governments:

Below is a table showing some of these commercial/unclassified competitors to Palantir. Some of the other commercial tools offer powerful, modular alternatives—and in many cases, superior transparency and scalability to Palantir’s tool sets.

Note: there are many more competitors not listed in the table

General Capabilities