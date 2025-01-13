The topic of transitioning from male to female or from female to male is undoubtably controversial. There are serious ethical questions transitioning a child at any age to another sex.

Transitioning a child is hard for me to even entertain as an idea knowing that children are not capable of making a decision this impactful.

I have an interview coming up this week discussing this with a father whose ex wife is transitioning their young 12 year old boy to a girl. You will be amazed at what he has endured in this process to protect his child.

Please keep an eye out for that interview.

With that said, if adults really want to be the opposite sex, I personally believe its their right to control their own bodies. Years ago they had adults go through a rigorous process to ensure that they truly wanted to be the opposite sex. It took a few years of careful thought and diagnosis within themselves and by experts trained in the field.

In that setting a very small percentage of people decided to transition. But also studies showed that 99% of transitioners were ultimately happy with their decision. Unfortunately, since that time they stopped implementing rigorous standards, as you would expect, the satisfaction rates have decreased significantly and, by some studies, have dropped to approx. 80% regret. (sources).

This means the field has lost its way and a day of reckoning is coming leaving a trail of misery in its path.

But since there is indeed a small percentage of people who are seemingly happy with their decision to become the opposite sex, I wanted to understand observations they have made about becoming a new gender. How are they treated differently? What do they see now that they have a new lens to view the world?

Ok, back to some insights from those who have had a sex change. Here are some comments that represent common observations from one gender to another:

Women changing to Men:

I am listened to more in group settings. People talk over me less.

People just listen to me and believe me when I say things. I no longer have to prove what I see

I feel like I'm taken more seriously, even if I'm spewing the same bullshit.

People smile at me less, but I am not expected to smile either

Men’s restrooms and personal spaces are disgusting and not well kept

Women are guarded now around me. Before I wasn’t a threat to them.

I no longer feel unsafe in most public areas; the world feels structured to benefit me entirely

I get asked to help move stuff more and don’t get told to 'smile more' or get leered at by strangers

I get bothered less on the street. Less catcalls. Men are more friendly, make conversation, and treat you with outright respect

I am Choctaw and Iraqi, and now that I am perceived as a man, I often face an increase in racism

Men changing to Women: