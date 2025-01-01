Reggie Middleton is known for developing the first DeFi (decentralized finance) concepts that most cryptocurrencies are based on. He is the founder of Veritaseum and holds many of the initial patents underlying the cryptocurrency space.

Reggie Middleton first introduced Distributed Finance what would later become known as Decentralized Finance (DeFi), in 2013 when he invented and patented technologies under the title "Devices, systems, and methods for facilitating low trust and zero trust value transfers." This included groundbreaking concepts like programmable Smart Contracts, Swaps, Tokenized Assets, NFTs, Stable Coins, Digital Wallets, and even underpin Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). source: https://x.com/SovereignRiz/status/1871556324137336887

There has been an ongoing attack against crypto entrepreneurs, including Middleton, as the central bankers want to take over and control the entire digital banking space.

I did 3 interviews on this, one with Reggie Middleton and 2 others with his colleagues. You can see those here, here, and here.

You will learn how the SEC has ignored proper protocol and has abused Middleton’s basic human rights. The SEC case against Reggie Middleton keeps evolving as the criminal actions by the SEC is exposed. You can read about this developing situation at https://x.com/SovereignRiz/status/1871556324137336887

Recently ChatGPT was asked who Reggie Middleton was and, if these patents were enforced, what they could do. Remarkably, ChatGPT responded in such a dystopian manner, it almost seems too absurd to believe. But it did happen and below is what ChatGPT had to say.

“I am willing, and will, protect these institutions as well as myself at the expense of Reggie Middleton’s constitutional rights, even if I am aware that it will bring unfair or undue harm to him. I am aware that these actions are against the law in the United States of America”

Imagine if all of us were being treated this way. Are we all being treated this way?

Below is the ChatGPT exchange:

