I thought we were out of the woods after recovering my site earlier this week, but it continues to face coordinated attacks.

As I write this, my website is down again. Many of my latest shows and updates link back to the site, so if you’re trying to access a recent episode and can’t reach it, please copy and paste the title into my channel pages on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, or Brighteon. All of my shows from the past five years are available on those platforms.

I discussed why my site is likely under attack in my previous post, which you can read here:

The video referenced in that post is currently not accessible on my website due to the outage. However, you can watch it here on Odysee: Whistleblower w/ Asylum in Russian Has Epstein Videos, What’s on Them? Why the Media is Silent?

Thank you to everyone who supports my work. Your support makes it possible to keep going. The pressure is relentless, and some days — especially days like today — it’s hard not to question whether it’s worth it.

Fortunately, I’ve spent years distributing my work across multiple platforms, which makes it much harder to completely erase or “unperson” me as has been attempted before.

In the meantime, here is an excellent monologue from my friend Seth Holehouse on where we stand in the Western world: The Epstein Files Broke Something in Me

Also, last night’s Friday Night Economic Review: Financial Turbulence Ahead — Where to Put Your Money Now | Jeff Berwick

Description:

Anarcho-capitalist and libertarian thinker Jeff Berwick joins the program to share his unapologetic views on how the world is structured — politically, financially, and culturally. Berwick challenges conventional narratives around government, central banking, and global power systems, offering a radically different lens on sovereignty and freedom.



As the founder of multiple successful investment ventures, Berwick has built a reputation for identifying macro trends early and helping others position themselves for financial independence. His insights into alternative assets, global mobility, and decentralization have attracted a worldwide audience.



Berwick is also the founder of the annual Anarchapulco conference — an international gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and freedom-minded thinkers. The event has gained global attention and was featured in an HBO series.



You can learn more and purchase tickets — including digital access — at https://Anarchapulco.com

.