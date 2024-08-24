My latest show with Naomi Wolf has hit a nerve. It’s trending on many platforms and several people reached out to let me know that they have independently come to the same conclusion as Wolf.

I don’t know if they are correct. My own thoughts are that they will cheat if they think the public will believe it. Thus fake polls are being used to convince the public Harris/Walz are ahead and will win. Together the fake polls, ballot harvesting, rigging machines, etc… constitutes cheating. I believe this will be their first option.

However, if they think they cannot cheat in a reasonable fashion then I believe what Wolf and others are saying may come true.

Regardless, we are in for a lot more chaos if either scenario ends up being accurate.

*

In the show, we discuss much more than the election. She also explains why she says the coup has already taken place. That the country has already fallen. She explains what that means. It is really her main point.

*

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Coup has already Occurred, 2024 Election Will Not Happen w/ Naomi Wolf

Description: Naomi Wolf joins me to discuss the 2024 election season and all the strangeness. She predicts that the election won’t take place; that an event of some sort will cause it to be suspended. This will ultimately usher in a communist dictatorship led by the democrats. She claims that in reality the coup has already taken place and she elaborates on why she believes this. It is true that we are dealing with people who are irrational and power hungry. A combination that could ultimately lead to disasters of unimaginable proportions.

Link: Coup has already Occurred, 2024 Election Will Not Happen w/ Naomi Wolf

*

