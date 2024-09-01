Unfortunately for all of us, there is a massive campaign being waged to disenfranchise all of us. Perhaps I am guilty of contributing to this process when I have shared truths and/or opinions that are hard to accept. It is the risk that inherently comes from shining light on corruption, but I always figured it was worth the risk. The idea is the awareness would increase the motivation for good people to want to work to fix problems. I still believe that to be true.

Unfortunately though, there is so much corruption in our government, levels you wouldn’t think human beings were even capable of engaging in let alone supporting on a mass scale. Learning about the horror shows as a journalist for the last decade plus has definitely changed my perspective on government.

It’s why I have become a strong supporter of the original constitution and why I have an increased appreciation for freedom, liberty and justice with a focus on reducing the power the government has over our lives.

Pretty much any journalist who spends any length of time doing serious research at some point runs smack against the wall of corruption. And I mean incredible corruption you couldn’t fathom even existed before you became a journalist.

Sometimes that realization taints people. Many become so disillusioned that they believe the only way to solve the problems are to leave the system entirely (i.e. stop voting and maybe even move out of the US and live in a commune).

While I fully understand being self sufficient (all of us should work to do more of this for many reasons), by itself it is not helpful to stop the tyranny. Its exactly what the bad guys want. Its perfect from their perspective. You are now conveniently out of their way. Giving them free reign to implement their reign of terror and control.

To create a free society that is more prohuman, you have to take both an offensive and defensive approach. We must fight the system from within to slow down and perhaps stop nefarious agendas while simultaneously creating and implementing better solutions.

That is why it is critical that you do not stop fighting from within the system. Some may say, “but Sarah, it doesn’t matter who you vote for, its all the same everywhere”. I would tell you to stop listening to the propaganda and to look at the differences between states during COVID. My state of Minnesota was MUCH different than many other states. We had snitch lines, businesses were destroyed, and freedom was gone while they lied about an experimental vaccine.

Yes, it was bad everywhere, but there WAS a difference. And, there is HUGE difference now in many states. Thats why local politics matter. Most of the real power that affects your life happens at the state level unless they take that right away too. Which they are working on.

So, we must slow down this process. We must support politicians who are protecting our food supply, who are committed to health freedom, who are fighting for free speech. We must protect our property rights and prevent the UCC great taking and the other tyrannical agendas. If you do not, the tyrannical agendas will be ushered in on a bullet train.

*

Why do I say all of this?

Because lately there has been a massive online (and offline) movement to disenfranchise voters from all directions. The goal is to keep the independents, the Christians, walk away democrats and any other disenfranchised voter to sit on the sidelines.

There are several methods that are being used to accomplish this and they are spending millions to implement this goal. From online ads to influencers who are encouraging people to disassociate entirely from the process.

You know the deep state is behind it or simply supportive of the message because those ads and influencers are getting millions of views on Facebook, Youtube and elsewhere.

We also know that a few of the influencers are paid intelligence assets with an agenda. They appear to be having an impact as many other influencers are following their lead and sharing the same message. The operation seems to be effective as more and more people are joining ranks without realizing they are clearing the way for the technocrats to implement their agendas.

This brings me to my latest show with Craig Huey. Huey is an expert at marketing and he too has noticed the current operation to disenfranchise voters. He will give a few examples that I haven’t thought about much and that provides even more proof to me that the operation is real.

*

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Deep State Operation: Massive Well Funded Campaign to Disenfranchise Voters w/ Craig Huey

Description: Craig Huey, marketing expert, joins the program to discuss how the deep state is spending millions to disenfranchise voters to convince them to stay home. The goal is to win by convincing the disenfranchised away from the polls. This leaves only the most brainwashed voting and a wide open opportunity to steal the election again.

Link: Deep State Operation: Massive Well Funded Campaign to Disenfranchise Voters w/ Craig Huey

*

Other posts you may have missed:

The Rise of Global Conformism: At a formal ceremony for retiring professors at my university, each retiree got an opportunity to make a short speech. In my own speech, I mentioned that my last few years coincided with the Covid panic. Far more than the disease itself, what shocked me was the worldwide mass mind that sprang into existence seemingly overnight. Read more…

RFK Jr Trump Endorsement & NEW DATA: Real Death Numbers, Real Injury Numbers w/ Steve Kirsch - Journalist Steve Kirsch joins the program to review the latest numbers surrounding COVID and the aftermath of the jab program. He has new data out of the Czech Republic that was retrieved by their Freedom of Information Act. We discuss why we do not have the data from the United States or other Western countries. We also discuss the RFK Trump endorsement and what that may mean. See more…

*

Also, for paying subscribers, episode 1 through 8 of the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series is now available. Here are links to any that you may have missed

Note: A sincere thank you to all who are paying members. Your generous support helps pay for this work including the editing and costs of this series.