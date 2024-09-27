Common Sense Skeptic joins me tonight at 6pmCT to breakdown the Tate brothers human trafficking case. For those who do not know, the Tate brothers have over 40 million social media followers and have a huge following of young men and teenage boys.

This case is affecting young people all over the western world. Unfortunately these men have influenced far too many teenage boys and vulnerable young men to follow in their footsteps with their PhD program - i.e. Pippin Hoes Degree.

You will hear in their own words what they are about. Warning though, the content is explicit.

Here is the link to the show airing at 6pmCT on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5gkxmt-exposed-tate-brothers-in-their-own-words-w-common-sense-skeptic-warning-exp.html

Also, you may have missed my latest show with Mark Mitchell from Rasmussen Reports. He explains how the polls have shifted dramatically in support of civil war in this country. A HUGE warning sign for politicians to tone down the rhetoric and, more importantly, show actual concern for the people of this country, or we will all suffer the consequences. Here are the details:

Title: Civil War Sentiment Getting Scary, Real Polling Harris vs Trump w/ Rasmussen Reports Mark Mitchell

Description: Mark Mitchell, head pollster at Rasmussen reports, joins the program to discuss the latest polling numbers on everything from the election to civil war. We discuss how polling companies have abandoned the notion of quality in favor of projecting an agenda. We also discuss the disturbing trend towards civil war sentiment and how profoundly those ideas have shifted in a short amount of time.

Link: Civil War Sentiment Getting Scary, Real Polling Harris vs Trump w/ Rasmussen Reports Mark Mitchell