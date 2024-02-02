By now most of you are familiar with transhumanism, but most do not know what they are actually planning for humanity and the degree to which they are serious about total control.

Their desire for control has morphed from simply controlling all financial institutions, media, Hollywood, the justice system and congress to literally wanting physical control of your body and mind.

Today I learned about the new rules eliminating informed consent on “low risk” treatments. This new rule takes effect January 22, 2024. Here is the summary from the FDA site:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the Agency, or we) is issuing a final rule to amend its regulations to implement a provision of the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act). This final rule allows an exception from the requirement to obtain informed consent when a clinical investigation poses no more than minimal risk to the human subject and includes appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of human subjects. The final rule permits an institutional review board (IRB) to waive or alter certain informed consent elements or to waive the requirement to obtain informed consent, under limited conditions, for certain FDA-regulated minimal risk clinical investigations.

This development made me nauseous as I thought about what they have planned. They are likely selling it as a good solution for providing Tylenol to low information patients suffering a headache.

But we all know the COVID jab was deemed as “safe and effective”; a low risk treatment, so safe it was recommended to pregnant women. So get ready for their next scam to be shoved down our throats without the inconvenience of needing to provide informed consent.

That brings me to the details of my latest show with Kent Lewiss. I also included the pdf of his report below for paying members. For nonmembers, you can find the report link on the show page provided below:

Title: The New Human: Transhumanism, Disease X & the Intra-Body Network w/ Kent Lewiss

Description: Are you ready for human 2.0? Kent Lewiss returns to the program to discuss his latest report on transhumanism and what the crazy lunatics at the WHO, DARPA and the WEF want for humanity. He goes through his research and explains what is coming if we do not stop it. Eugenist, Yuval Harrari, said in 2018 that we have at most 15 years before humans will lose their free will. Are you ready to help stop this?

Link: The New Human: Transhumanism, Disease X & the Intra-Body Network w/ Kent Lewiss

