We don’t need another crisis to manage or another thing to be fearful about, but our nation’s food supply is at risk and it is an issue we cannot ignore. The problem has been growing for decades leaving us at a critical point today.

In this episode I speak with Brian Reisinger about this looming crisis. We discuss the factors behind this crisis and point to decades of bad policies and decisions that put us in this predicament.

Few people realize that during COVID we had a partial system wide collapse of our food supply. Consider that the canary in the coal mine.

Hopefully you learn something from this program and share with others. This is an issue that could take down a nation if not addressed.

Details of the show:

Title: Food Supply Collapse Likely, Economic and Cultural Crisis, Underlying Factors w/ Brian Reisinger

Description: Brian Reisinger joins the program to discuss history of an economic and cultural crisis that is threatening our food supply—the disappearance of the American farmer. He explains how the recent crackdown on immigration is making it even tougher, if not impossible, for farmers to make ends meet. The system is so fragile that a serious economic downturn or short sided policy change could collapse the system. You can learn more or buy his book,”Land Rich Cash Poor” at https://www.brian-reisinger.com/

“This deeply personal tale of a family farm - and family - teetering on the brink, succeeds by showing us this is not a rural crisis, this is an American crisis bound to touch city mice and country mice alike. The dramatic elements strike to the bone, the history and context establish a complexity not addressable by simplistic politics, and by avoiding sentimentality and caricature. Reisinger leaves us with a green shot of hope.” - Michael Perry, New York Times bestselling author of Population: 485

-

-

