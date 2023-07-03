Nigel Farage has hit out at big banks for forcing him out (Image: Getty)

The former MEP has had his bank account closed, claiming he was rejected by seven other banks.

Unless this rot is stopped, in times to come you at home may say things on Twitter or Facebook that result in you losing your bank account too.'

‘it means that basically you've become a non-person, it's rather like living in Germany or Russia 80 years ago’ - Nigel Farage

Closing bank accounts and making it impossible to function is what they do and will continue to do in an increasingly globalist controlled world. Those who disagree with their agenda will be hit hardest.

The controllers are hiding behind “hate speech” laws and other nonsense. They are pointing out rude and obnoxious social media posts by unhinged people to justify the laws, then they are using those laws to cancel and unperson political rivals.

The uninformed masses are being manipulated to support this tyranny. They naturally want everyone to like and respect each other - which I do too. The difference is that I know the bullies (fueled by an army of paid globalist trolls) are being used as a tool to cancel the rest of us.

How do we combat this:

First, don’t be a bully and don’t be gaslit by paid troll bullies: Engage in civil conversation and intellectual dialogue that can make a difference in real understanding. i.e. don’t disparage people, disparage the concept or idea.

Second, help others understand the agenda: Inform people around you how manipulation and propaganda works. Help them help themselves by not buying into the globalist agenda (the globalist agenda is anti human, anti freedom, anti health and anti happiness long term).

Third, provide examples: Caring about others does not mean accepting anything and everything. Sometimes care is to not accept the agenda.

Example 1: Children are mentally developed enough to understand the consequences of a sex change. We are not bigots for not accepting this agenda.

Fourth, all or nothing is not reality. Example: We can still fully embrace a women’s right to control her own body without accepting abortion at anytime under any circumstance. i.e. we do not have to accept the eugenics/depopulation agenda to embrace women’s rights.

Fifth, you are not a bigot or a bad person for not accepting the agenda: wanting individual freedom, expecting self responsibility, demanding integrity and all the other basics needed for an evolved civilized society does not make you a bigot.

I could generate a long list of ways they are manipulating the masses using their own biases and mental constructs against them. This is why the fight is so hard and why we have to keep at it.

Below is Nigel Farage’s video explaining his situation. I also included the transcript below for those that want to read what he had to say.

Nigel Farage discusses his bank closing his account, along with the accounts of members of his family, with 'no explanation'.

