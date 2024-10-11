Tonight at 6pmCT on Rumble, Andy Schectman and I have a discussion about the “High Stakes Game: Who will win the Monetary System War for Financial World Control?”. Note: If you do end up watching over on Rumble, please push the like button, its one of the main ways they determine what videos to promote.

The quest for a new financial system to replace the current one is ongoing at the highest levels of our global institutions. It is undoubtably their #1 priority. It is likely the main reason we are seeing the march towards WW3 and the civil unrest around the world.

Of course there are many agendas behind the scenes that cause unrest, but the only one that is allowed to march us into WW3 is the global struggle for financial control. Its why WW2 and WW1 occurred. I covered that here…

I see 2 issues in the world that are the most important, the World Financial System reset and the incoming control grid being put on humanity. The later is not fiction, it is real. You can watch the 10 part series on Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare that I put together this summer with Brighteon University. No one should question the seriousness of that issue after watching that series. Here is a link for all 10 episodes.

The other issue, the World Financial System reset, is incredibly important and will affect every single one of us. I have identified 4 (maybe 5) systems that are in the works that could ultimately replace the current western dollar system.

The systems I have identified are those where the assets for collateral exists (mainly #1, 2 and 3) to back a worldwide system and leaders of nations are taking it seriously. Here are the ones I have found:

The UN, BIS (Bank of International Settlements), World Banking System Plan The BRICS The Global Gold Monetary Fund Decentralize Crypto Currencies (this will be very relevant and will likely be one of the main means of operation for one of the 3 systems listed above - it could break out as a system of its own, but less likely) Big group of smaller initiatives. This one is not a huge contender, although, sometimes God has a way of surprising us in the end. But due to the unlikely nature of this group, I will spend less time covering what this consists of.

#2 on the list, The BRICS, is what almost everyone has been covering over the last few years. It is a serious initiative and I will be doing more coverage of it going forward in a practical way.

The Global Bankers plan, listed as #1, is more secretive and elusive. It is no doubt being worked on, but it is the most secretive. Why? Because major publicity would collapse the current system. They need the current system to progress until they are ready to roll out their plan.

#3 on the list, the Global Gold Monetary Fund, is the most intriguing and might be the most viable option. Once people understand what it is and why it has the ability to be the world financial system, you may ultimately agree.

#4 and #5 I will put aside for later posts.

What is the Global Gold Monetary Fund (GGMF)?

The GGMF is this from their website:

The Global Gold Monetary Fund (“GGMF”) is a private global initiative of 39 original founders from 14 different nations who were concerned about the impending collapse of the world’s fiat currencies and the economic impact it will have worldwide on the working class and the poor, and who joined forces to develop a new standardized system of gold money that is 100% backed by physical allocated gold. The founders are supported in their efforts by custodians/holders of vast quantities of physical gold which they acknowledge belongs to God and are anxious to put such gold to work for the benefit of humanity, as God directs.

They wrote an open letter to the world exactly one year ago from today. You can find that here

One may not take them seriously until you realize they have control of enough gold to back the entire world’s new financial system.

Here is the problem as they see it:

Fiat currencies are promissory notes of the issuer. It has no hard assets backing it. For this reason, there is no way to cushion the hard landing of a global collapse of all fiat currencies of the world and the lethal consequences it may have for people everywhere. Eliminating the banks to create a central bank-controlled digital currency account system (“CBDC”) that bypasses traditional banks is not the answer. It is a mere delaying illusion which only defers the inevitable.

Central banks are rushing to supplant traditional bank accounts with their own version of a highly controversial, centrally controlled system of digital currency accounts denominated in local fiat currencies (“CBDC”) combined with the removal from circulation of all forms of paper money.

Given the use of advanced forms of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), which when combined with programmable tokens can be used to monitor and control populations and transactions while collecting data that can be mined, it is easy to see why there is a large market of those who will reject such programs and opt for an antithesis solution where the power to distribute money is decentralized, personal data is treated as private and confidential, and gold replaces a system of dangerous and worthless monopoly money.

Here is their solution:

GGMF is the antithesis of the CBDC model. It provides an honest, God-honoring, people-focused, decentralized, turn-key solution and approach for its members to rapidly transition from a fast-crumbling global system of fiat currencies to a stable, non-crypto, standardized unit of gold that can be issued and placed in circulation locally in the form of redeemable gold certificates, digital money, or transferable electronic balances. GGMF members can easily, and with minimum effort, distribute their own brand of stable 100% gold-backed medium of exchange and store of value that can be freely exchanged and transferred worldwide.

GGMF’s decentralized architecture and approach to money creation empowers governments and a diversified group of local and international niche distributors to meet local needs with their own brand of value-adjusted gold money that share a common global standard and are exchangeable one-to-one (1:1) with each legal tender local currency. For GGMF, centralization is only at the level of its global exchange, payment processing, and transaction clearing and settlement platforms where members, including banks, can transact with each other, to clear and settle transactions confidentially, securely, and safely, and where all settlements are guaranteed.

During a transition period, and until local adoption and popular demand for Gold Units has tipped the scale in favor of gold units, member governments will be required to grant their own local gold units, equal legal tender status alongside the existing fiat currency.

