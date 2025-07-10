This is a replay of the entire series here again. It will stay free for 4 weeks, then it will go behind the pay wall again. Hope you enjoy and share:
Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare - a 10 part series
This thought-provoking docuseries delves into the hidden layers of control, manipulation, and advanced technologies shaping our modern world.
This powerful series offers invaluable insights into critical issues such as mind control, advanced warfare, and the impact of technology on society. Join leading experts as they uncover the truth behind these complex topics and provide practical solutions for navigating these challenging times.
In this series, Sarah Westall and her esteemed guests empower you with knowledge and tools to understand and counter the forces at play in our world today.
Day 4: Dive into the Political Manipulation of 5th Generation Warfare with Reinette Senum
Day 5: Participate in the History and Secrets of Mind Control with Courtenay & Maryam
Day 6: Connect the Science and Engineering of 5th Generation Warfare with Hope and Tivon
Day 8: Discover the Legal Battles Against Targeted Mind Control with Attorney Ana Toledo
