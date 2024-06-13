Dr. Robert Epstein joins me to discuss the incredible power that Google (and other social media platforms) has over our society. According to Epstein, its a huge problem and “no one really cares”.

I would argue that people don’t know. They don’t really know, otherwise they would care. Most of my followers are more aware of this situation than most as I have been covering it for years now.

But Epstein’s work provides an even deeper insight into Google’s control over society. In some countries, their control over online commerce via search is 100%. This includes online and on mobile phones. In the US, that percentage goes down to 92% or so.

Not total dominance, but enough to keep every single university in the country from daring to study them in anything but a positive light. Ask Harvard. They had a team who dared to have a study that didn’t show Google in a positive light. So, once those in power found out, they fired all of them.

So, as it stands now. Not a single university dares to study this. In a functioning world, dozens would be studying their influence on society. But we don’t live in a functioning world.

This is where Dr. Robert Epstein comes in. His organization is the ONLY organization in the world meaningfully studying Google and its effect on society.

Based on the results of Epstein’s well designed studies, you will see the most powerful and dangerous company against freedom the world has ever seen. They know their power and its why they forcefully ban any studies conducted anywhere in academia.

They also control the courts. No one can beat Google. Why? Because they own the system. I know this, I have experienced it personally.

Going against powerful entities is not without risk. Epstein has been warned that his life could be in danger and he knows the warnings are serious. After all, will our justice system protect him against Google?

The only protection is public awareness. It means all of you out there need to know the truth and to share it.

This brings me to my latest show with Dr. Robert Epstein. Here are the details:

Title: Mind Control: Google’s Stated Mission:“Recreating Society Based on Our Values” w/ Dr. Epstein

Description: Dr. Robert Epstein joins the program to discuss the power Google and other social media companies have over society. It is hidden and most people have no idea. He presents peer reviewed, professional and well structured studies proving what can only be term as “mind control” and manipulation over your thoughts and ideas. He also shares how much power Google has over all elections in every country. Evidence shows they can and do “fix” elections with just their tools/influence. The ignorance and apathy of the masses and the “leaders” in society is the only reason this is allowed to continue. You can learn more and donate to his important work at https://MyGoogleResearch.com or at https://FeedTheWatchDogs.com (more links to Dr. Epstein’s work can be found on the show page)

