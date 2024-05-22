Royalty Free Image: Pixabay

I recently posted an article and video with explosive never before heard evidence about the stolen Matrix screenplay. You can see that here: NEW SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE: Disney & Warner Brothers Stole the Matrix Screenplay

This article I am going to provide you with even more details about the theft. Why am I bothering to do this? Because not only is it wrong, but the movie changed culture in many profound ways. Understanding who was actually behind it and what the story was really about provides meaning to what we are experiencing today.

Many do not see the film as fiction but rather as a documentary of our future. Whether it is a realistic view of our future is up for debate, but it is clear that there are factions of our society, those that call themselves the elite, who would very much like to see our future move towards a dystopian future hinted at in the film.

A little more background… The Matrix movie is often considered the top science fiction movies ever created and the series was also one of the highest grossing box office set of films. But more importantly, the concepts had a fundamental impact on our culture in many ways.

For example, ideas such as being “red pilled” or we live in a simulation originated in popular culture from the movie. Other concepts such as non player characters, Elon Musk’s Neurolink, and even the metaverse can be compared to the “program” from the Matrix. These ideas may have been floating around in small sub cultures, but certainly not in the mainstream until after the film was released.

Today those concepts are amazingly common place, especially among the younger generations. No one I knew ever talked about these ideas when we were young adults or anytime really before the movie came out.

So if the screenplay was stolen and all of those concepts and more were stolen, wouldn’t you like to know who actually thought of those things? And more interesting, what was the story really supposed to be about?

According to Thomas Althouse the movie lifted the “cool concepts” but messed up the story and the real meaning behind it. That is beyond fascinating to me and Althouse and I will be exploring what the story really was about in a later show.

But in the meantime, here are some facts about his screenplay that prove he did indeed come up with the original concepts. For subscribers, I included an evidence document from Althouse’s trial that compares his screenplay to the final Matrix screenplay. You will see there are many elements that were lifted word for word. NOTE: Subscribers can see that below along with some other evidence.

Here are some of the major concepts that were stolen from Althouse:

All the major character descriptions were copied. Here are a few: Neo’s character description was almost identical, but the name was changed. Althouse described the character throughout the screenplay as “the one” and the name Neo means “the one” Trinity was a compilation of 3 characters. They merged 3 characters together and called her Trinity. These were 3 women who were main characters and important to Neo. The Oracle. The character was described in Althouse’s screenplay as an anomaly that could exist in and out of the program. When pitching the screenplay, he called the character an “oracle”. So they called that character the “Oracle". This character was greatly watered down and has a fascinating story behind him (yes, it was originally a male character). The Architect was created to be a historical figure, like Hitler… i.e. a Technocrat who masterminded the perfect society. Althouse called him the architect of the program in his screenplay. So the Matrix screenplay called him the Architect. The Robotic Agent Smith. Although his name was not Smith. But the character description was the same. Almost all of the major concepts throughout the movie were lifted from Althouse’s screenplay. Here are a few: The Matrix. Although Althouse called it “the Program” Neuralink. Althouse called it a Neural enhancer that was linked through a jack in the back of the neck. The Underground city Zion - “The last holdout”. Althouse originally called it Zion in earlier drafts but ultimately changed it in his final screenplay to Wintergreen (which is a real underground city in the United States). He used the name Zion in the pitch meeting and the original draft that was given to Warner Brothers. The Red Pill/Blue Pill concept - How often have we heard the term “have you been red pilled”? This concept was created by Althouse. But here is the kicker… the concept was twisted. The red pill was the option that gave you the full knowledge of the program but it didn’t allow you to leave. It was an invitation to be an elite, it kept you in the program with Immortality and perfect health via the Neuralink (or enhancer) to access all knowledge and to live amongst the elites in a hive mind. The blue pill was the counter measure by the underground. It was the bootlegged version of the red pill that allowed you to enter the program on an equal footing with the elites but still separate from the program; separate from the hive mind and camouflaged from those in the program. Also, there is even more to the red pill… this represented the children’s blood/sacrifice from the experiments that were completed to create the program. The mass field of humans in pods connected by the neural link to the program - Identical description The squiddies, the scorpion tanks, and the tunnelers. Identical descriptions The liquid mirrors - lifted word for word The Train Station Scene with the little girl - this was lifted, but it had much more depth in the original screenplay The room of monitors - Identical description The hidden corridors that allowed you to access anywhere in the program - Identical description The Cortex building and the dome in the end scene - exact same description and was used without changing it for the ending

And so much more… how could all of those concepts be in Althouse’s original screen play and then magically in the final Matrix screenplay without the work being stolen?

Consider this, Althouse wrote the screenplay in 1992, pitched it to Warner Brothers in 1993 and formally submitted it via his attorney to them on June 25th, 1993, thus cementing his ownership/copyright. Then Althouse did an additional copyright with the copyright office in 1995 and again in 1998 preceding the release of the film in 1999.

Below is the original copyright of the Immortals by Althouse. The top letter shows the date when the Copyright Office sent back the verification of the copyright for The Immortals in 2017. The bottom date on the document below is the actual latest copyright showing December 1998. Note: this information is very difficult to find online. Video evidence was captured proving the copyright existed to ensure that if anything happens where the documents disappears in the Copyright office, the original evidence is documented and secured.

Here is the original document from the attorney’s when the screenplay was originally submitted to Warner Brothers:

In closing, I like the title “the Matrix” because it is a great metaphor for the math matrix that explains our existence. Its our future as we begin to understand science, medicine, communications, travel and more.

However, the title “The Immortals” fits the original screenplay and it reflects the agenda of the elites in the real world. “The Program” was a longevity program so the elites could live forever; where they never age and are never sick. It is what the technocrats are working on now for the future of humanity.

More to come…

For Subscribers, more evidence showing the actual script comparisons submitted in court. Also a weird connection to Tom Hanks…