This interview has been a long time coming.
Back in October, I published an article titled “High Stakes Game: Who will win the Monetary System War for Financial World Control?” —introducing the emerging role of the Global Gold Monetary Fund (GGMF) in reshaping the global financial landscape. Since then, the GGMF has been waiting for the right moment to bring forward more details—and that moment is now.
In this exclusive interview, we begin to explore what the GGMF truly is. Founded by 39 individuals—not central bankers or deep state insiders, but seasoned global citizens—the GGMF aims to create a new economic reality where nations can cancel their debts and free themselves from central bank dominance.
Is such a transformation possible? According to Joseph Allain, trustee of the gold reserves in the Philippines, the answer is a confident yes.
I understand this sounds like complete BS —it did to me at first, too.
But after countless hours of research, I’ve come to see that this could, in fact, be a real and viable path forward.
Don’t trust me, do some homework too.
If this vision truly holds potential, don’t we—as concerned citizens—have at least a basic responsibility to look into it and explore it seriously, for the sake of future generations?
If the answer is yes, then the first step is broader awareness. And awareness begins by watching and sharing this interview. Then read the FAQs and study their website.
Interview Description: Joseph Allain, trustee for the Global Gold Monetary Fund and world class expert in International Finance, joins the program to share the story of the gold in the Philippines. He shares the true story of the Cordillera Nation in the Philippines who have contractual claim to their land and all assets residing on that land including the gold. He explains how they have proven through satellite imagery and other means that the gold exists. He also shares how the central bankers of the world has moved to use this gold to finance the world financial system on a fraudulent claim. This interview will likely generate more questions than answers. If you want to learn more and have questions, visit https://GlobalGoldMF.com and read the FAQs and other documents.
Link to Watch or listen to the interview: The Philippines and Massive Stores of Gold for all the People of the World w/ Joseph Allain
The GGMF also developed more FAQs based on this interview. You can download them here:
