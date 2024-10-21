While we are distracted with nonsense and discourse that has degraded to middle school level popularity contests and ridiculous memes, actual important world changing events are occurring. You wouldn’t know it because the U.S. leaders and the media will not discuss it.

I am referring to the global financial system and how that will fundamentally change the world and will impact every single one of us. I recently wrote an article about the 2 most important issues in the world today, High Stakes Game: Who will win the Monetary System War for Financial World Control?. I also did a more detailed follow up for my subscribers here: #1 and #2 World Problems. In both of these posts I discuss the world financial system and what will ultimately replace the dollar.

I came up with 5 possible replacement systems. From the first article:

The systems I have identified are those where the assets for collateral exists (mainly #1, 2 and 3) to back a worldwide system and leaders of nations are taking it seriously. Here are the ones I have found: The UN, BIS (Bank of International Settlements), World Banking System Plan The BRICS The Global Gold Monetary Fund Decentralize Crypto Currencies (this will be very relevant and will likely be one of the main means of operation for one of the 3 systems listed above - it could break out as a system of its own, but less likely) Big group of smaller initiatives. This one is not a huge contender, although, sometimes God has a way of surprising us in the end. But due to the unlikely nature of this group, I will spend less time covering what this consists of.

In that article I introduced the Global Gold Monetary Fund. You should spend some time reading about it. Although not well known, it is a real option being discussed at the highest levels internationally.

I will be covering that in more detail in follow up articles, but this article I wanted to share a bit more about the BRICS, #2 on the list.

For those who are unaware, the BRICS is an acronym which stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Those are the founding countries who established the the new financial system coalition in 2009. Since the founding, there have been many more countries applying to join the coalition. Some of those countries include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Myanmar, Nigeria, Turkey, Syria, Sri Lanka and others.

The BRICS are a serious contender to the western financial system, especially as more countries join ranks. There are many reasons why the member countries want to displace the western system, but the main reason cited is to get out from under the perceived tyranny and exploitation they suffer at the hands of the western powers.

The population and the GDPs of just 10 countries in the coalition shows you that there is strength in numbers:

Of course the western powers are fighting back and its why you are seeing all the wars and geopolitical turmoil. Wars accompany global financial resets/changes as the most powerful jockey for power and hide behind war.

The BRICS summit will start tomorrow, October 22 and run through October 24th. The chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, had this to say:

“The upcoming U.S. presidential elections will not be the most important event of the year for the world community and will not determine the further course of history.… The BRICS summit will be that event…. The three days of the BRICS summit [Oct. 22-24] and the negotiations of the leaders of the world majority in [Kazan, Russia] the capital of Tatarstan will have a decisive influence on our future,”

Further EIN added:

That is true, because the decisive issues facing humanity—of nuclear war or peace, of economic development or cataclysmic collapse of the global financial system—will be on the table for deliberation at the BRICS summit, and they are not even on the radar screen in the current U.S. Presidential race. And Americans have, by and large, allowed this charade to continue, to the delight of Wall Street and the City of London.

The BRICS do have some challenges though to successfully create their new system. Namely they lack the assets needed to back the world financial system. I would argue the west doesn’t have the assets either, its just an illusion, but regardless, the BRICS will have to convince the world they have the means to pull it off. Here is what the Council on Foreign Relations has to say about the BRICS:

The NDB is more than five times [PDF] smaller than the World Bank, and experts doubt it could completely replace it. Others contend that its ambitions to redesign the global financial system have fallen short as it maintains many of the practices of its competitors.

Both sides will be digging in. The West will not be playing nice with the BRICS and the BRICS will not be playing nice with the West.

This makes the Global Gold Monetary Fund (GGMF) so much more interesting. Unlike the western system or the BRICS, they actually do have the means to back the entire global financial system and they have no intention of leaving anyone behind - no wars, no mutual destruction, just do what is right for the world. And more importantly, they have the collateral to do it.

You can read more about the GGMF here

Also, here is an argument published on Mises.org that helps explain how their system would work: https://mises.org/mises-wire/how-us-states-could-pave-way-currency-competition

Do not hesitate to protect your assets with gold and silver. All but maybe 1 of the financial systems in play will be backed by gold. That means it is very likely that gold will protect you from what is coming.

