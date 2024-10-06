The evidence that the people of North Carolina have been abandoned by our own government for nefarious purposes is piling up. Unfortunately, it is not conspiracy theory that land is purposely cleared out to allow others to exploit the natural resources.

We now know in hindsight that Katrina was used as a convenient cover to control the oil reserves found in the region. The funding to rebuild New Orleans was blocked on purpose by Washington DC insiders (note: this was told to me by a person directly involved in that process).

Today we are seeing Gaza being cleared out according to the Israel settlement plan (See: Israel Ministry of Intelligence Leaked Document: Occupation of Gaza and Long Term Population Transfer) and, it is very likely, Hurricane Helene is a convenient reason to clear out regions of North Carolina to make way for Lithium mining and for other agendas.

Its incredibly heart breaking when you come to realize your own government could be involved in terrible things. Its why government should never have this much power and its why citizens need to get involved and take back control.

This leads me to my latest episode discussing the efforts by forces inside and outside the country to destroy the United States; wipe it out so “they” can rebuild their “utopia”. Weather warfare, wide open borders, soul crushing social experiments, and other heart breaking activities are in operation. Whether its the communists or the technocrats, its happening and its serious.

My latest episode I talk with Trevor Louden about the very real efforts by the communists to destroy the country from within. We also have an interesting conversation about the technocrats/globalists (who also want to take down the US) and how these two groups relate to each other.

He shares the step by step playbook they are using to destroy the country. After you hear this, its hard not to see these elements everywhere; from your cities to your schools.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: The Step by Step Playbook Laid out for the Communist/Technocrat US Takedown w/ Trevor Louden

Description: Trevor Louden returns to the program to discuss the play by play operation to take down the United States by the communists (and the technocrats). They intend to rebuild the ashes into their Utopian communist delusion. He shares how you can see the parallels in ongoing actions all around us. Its important to see the playbook, otherwise you are ignorant to their tactics. We also discuss the new movie ” Beneath Sheep’s Clothing” where he plays a prominent role exposing the communist agenda here in America. You can watch the film yourself at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/

Link: The Step by Step Playbook Laid out for the Communist/Technocrat US Takedown w/ Trevor Louden

Watch Beneath Sheep’s Clothing (trailer):

THIS IS NOT FICTION.

THIS IS A WAKE-UP CALL TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

TO EVERYONE WITH CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS,

TO CHRISTIANS, AND TO ANYONE WHO CARES

ABOUT FREEDOM.

WATCH THE FULL LENGTH FILM…