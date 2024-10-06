The evidence that the people of North Carolina have been abandoned by our own government for nefarious purposes is piling up. Unfortunately, it is not conspiracy theory that land is purposely cleared out to allow others to exploit the natural resources.
We now know in hindsight that Katrina was used as a convenient cover to control the oil reserves found in the region. The funding to rebuild New Orleans was blocked on purpose by Washington DC insiders (note: this was told to me by a person directly involved in that process).
Today we are seeing Gaza being cleared out according to the Israel settlement plan (See: Israel Ministry of Intelligence Leaked Document: Occupation of Gaza and Long Term Population Transfer) and, it is very likely, Hurricane Helene is a convenient reason to clear out regions of North Carolina to make way for Lithium mining and for other agendas.
Its incredibly heart breaking when you come to realize your own government could be involved in terrible things. Its why government should never have this much power and its why citizens need to get involved and take back control.
This leads me to my latest episode discussing the efforts by forces inside and outside the country to destroy the United States; wipe it out so “they” can rebuild their “utopia”. Weather warfare, wide open borders, soul crushing social experiments, and other heart breaking activities are in operation. Whether its the communists or the technocrats, its happening and its serious.
My latest episode I talk with Trevor Louden about the very real efforts by the communists to destroy the country from within. We also have an interesting conversation about the technocrats/globalists (who also want to take down the US) and how these two groups relate to each other.
He shares the step by step playbook they are using to destroy the country. After you hear this, its hard not to see these elements everywhere; from your cities to your schools.
Here are the details of the show:
Title: The Step by Step Playbook Laid out for the Communist/Technocrat US Takedown w/ Trevor Louden
Description: Trevor Louden returns to the program to discuss the play by play operation to take down the United States by the communists (and the technocrats). They intend to rebuild the ashes into their Utopian communist delusion. He shares how you can see the parallels in ongoing actions all around us. Its important to see the playbook, otherwise you are ignorant to their tactics. We also discuss the new movie ” Beneath Sheep’s Clothing” where he plays a prominent role exposing the communist agenda here in America. You can watch the film yourself at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/
Link: The Step by Step Playbook Laid out for the Communist/Technocrat US Takedown w/ Trevor Louden
Watch Beneath Sheep’s Clothing (trailer):
Their plan is going to fail because We The People are waking up!!! A good sign from Davidson County in NC where the Sheriff is refusing to enforce unconstitutional directives!! Alexandra Bruce posted his remarks!! We DO have a Constitutional Sheriff organization.....they have authority over the feds any day, but some of them don't seem to realize it!! We CAN take back our country, one county at a time as Catherine A. Fitts is always saying!!! Let's hear it for our Sheriffs!!!
This primary ideology of THEFT of land and value of the land on/in/under the surface is NOT NEW...It is what existed in the whole world before the 'United States Declaration of Independence'-Defined UNALIENABLE RIGHTS and the victory of the U.S. Revolution brought forth and activated the U.S. Constitution defining the ONLY purpose of Govt. to be a GUARANTEE OF PROTECTION OF THE UNALIENABLE/CIVIL RIGHTS for all legal citizens.
THESE DOCUMENTS WERE HATED BY THE COWARD MEMBERS OF THE VENETIAN BLACK NOBILITY; the Kings/Queens/Landed Gentry defined Peers/Central Bankers of the City of London and Dutch/British East India Trading Company Corporatists as DESCENDANTS LIVING ON INTO THE MODERN TIME. The United States undermined and destroyed 'HUMAN RIGHTS' defined by DEMONIC VENETIAN BLACK NOBILITY MEMBERS and making INCOME TAXATION ILLEGAL removed all ability to thieve and abuse both human and material resources of the territory of the United States.
The U.S. Constitution is regulatorily SUSPENDED at this time and the U.S. lives in anarchy allowing the perpetration of THEFT OF PROPERTY and GENOCIDE of those the DEMON WORSHIPERS view 'SURPLUS POPULATION' which is primarily those refusing to obey and vomit out the lying narratives of the DEMON WORSHIPERS as the Corporate-Owned Media, social media, NGO's, PHILANTHROPATHS, INDOCTRINATORS OF EDUCATION do.
Since this tyranny is occurring in GLOBAL LOCKSTEP, it's clear the orders originate from the places this ideology existed from since LONG BEFORE THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE WAS DISCOVERED making the United States and the TREASONOUS MEMBERS OF THE D.C SEWER and many STATE GOVTS. Puppet Minions of the KINGS/QUEENS/PEERS/CONGLOMERATE CORPORATISTS and CENTRAL BANKER FAMILY CABAL LOCATED IN THE CITY OF LONDON and SWITZERLAND. These are the places filled with Demon Worshiping Pedophiles, Cannibals and Vampires dreaming GLOBAL COLONIZATION which is in actuality THEFT OF ALL GOD'S CREATION.
About time people dig a bit deaper to know...THOSE PLACES OF GLOBAL INFLUENCE PERPETRATING THIS TYRANNY ARE THE PLACES THE RESOURCES FLOW FROM AND AS THAT IS FACT...The places the people must go on the OFFENSE AGAINST TO END THIS GLOBAL HORROR SHOW.