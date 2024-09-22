Those who challenge the status quo are unfortunately being targeted and eliminated. The practice of eliminating those who challenge power, cashflow, or anything else that one desires is typically what mobsters and corrupt banana republic dictators do.
Journalists and political rivals are often on guard against organized crime and despot dictators. They are seen as threatening to those in power in corrupt environments.
Many do not believe that Big Finance, Big Pharma and western governments use these tactics. If you believe this; you would be wrong. There is an enormous amount of evidence that these tactics are being used.
Scientists and engineers are also targeted when their inventions are too good and may disrupt an industry or business. Often we hear stories of large corporations “buying out” an invention only to shelf it and keep it from ever seeing the light of day.
As disheartening as that is in a free market system, that is the “civilized” way corporations shut down inventions. The other way is worse; corporate or business thugs will simply eliminate the competition, or the brains of the competition, by any means necessary, including death.
This brings me to my latest show with the CEO of MasterPeace, Matt Hazen. We discuss the latest casualty involving a top scientist in Germany and another incident involving top COVID scientists.
It seems the thugs in Big Pharma and government are in overdrive to eliminate credible sources that can shed light on their malfeasance. Here are the details of the show:
Title: Top Scientists are Dying, Blocking Important Trials & Alternative Treatments w/ Matt Hazen
Description: Matt Hazen, CEO of Masterpeace, rejoins the program to discuss the ongoing trials with Masterpeace and the incredible obstacles and roadblocks they are encountering along the way. From scientists mysteriously dying to the FDA blocking legal harmless products that many other companies also use and import. The issues companies endure when their very safe and effective products threaten the profit margins of big pharma is incredible. You can try MasterPeace at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308
Link: Top Scientists are Dying, Blocking Important Trials & Alternative Treatments w/ Matt Hazen
"Those who challenge the status quo are unfortunately being targeted and eliminated..."
Yeah, expect that, gird yourself and prepare accordingly. You already know............
Welcome to the biggest Cartel ever! Thank you, Sarah!