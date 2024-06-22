Based on the great comments from my latest show with my friend Dr. Dave Janda, you can see that it really struck a chord. Here are some of those comments:

snarkyguy: One of your best interviews of the year for sure! gregorytheodore: Thank You! Great conversation RorywiththeStory: best interview in weeks. loracom55: Dr Dave Janda . . . Great interview!!!!

*

Don’t miss this one!

Here are the details to watch the show:

Title: Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda

Description: Dr. Dave Janda returns to the program to discuss who owns most of the world. The fake front men who disguise that ownership and how they manipulate all of us to enrich themselves and their cronies. We also discuss the top down axis vs the left right axis. How that false dichotomy serves to create division so we fight amongst ourselves and never focus on the real issues at hand. Follow Dr. Dave Janda and his Operation platform at https://davejanda.com/

Link: Who really controls and owns the majority of the United States w/ Dr. Dave Janda

*

In an age where the battlefield extends beyond the physical borders and into the realms of the mind, understanding the dynamic of 5G, modern technology and 5th Generation Warfare has never been more crucial.

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive opportunity to delve into this complex and fascinating subject with renowned expert Sarah Westall and many other like-minded individuals. Sarah Westall is a respected analyst and thought leader, who brings her unparalleled insights into the shadowy world of modern warfare.

Join us and stream Mind Control & 5th Generation Warfare to uncover sophisticated strategies and technologies that redefine conflict in the 21st century, how you can identify it and how you can survive it.

Mind Control & 5th Generation Warfare by Sarah Westall will premiere on BrightU on June 29 at 12 PM EST and will stream until July 9 at 12 PM EST. We will keep each episode on replay for 24 hours (from 12 noon EST until the following day, at 12 noon EST), at which point we'll play the next episode in the series.

Register here