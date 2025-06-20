Michael Yon joins me to analyze the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. He explains that once a major war erupts, it often spirals beyond anyone’s control—becoming both volatile and unpredictable. We discuss the possibility that this could mark the beginning of the end for Israel as we know it and explore the deeper factors behind this potential reality.
Will Israel Survive this? Conflicts Reshaping the World – Israel, Iran, Ukraine, Panama w/ Michael Yon
Description: One of the world’s top war correspondents, Michael Yon, joins the program to break down some of the most volatile conflict zones on the planet—Israel, Iran, Ukraine, and the Panama Canal. But this isn’t just about borders and bombs. Yon reveals the deeper forces at play, including how the global economic reset is fueling the unrest, reshaping alliances, and accelerating instability worldwide.
We explore how major powers like China, Russia, the United States, and others are maneuvering within this chaos—not just on the battlefield, but through trade routes, information control, and economic warfare. This episode offers a sobering and eye-opening view of the real war behind the headlines—and why it matters now more than ever. Follow Michael Yon at Substack.com/@MichaelYon
We must understand, the masonic, NWO scum and bloodlines at the top are using Israel as cannon fodder -- they know many Jews will be killed. The Jewish religious extremists believe 2/3's will be killed before their Moshiac will come. Architected/fabricated end time events folks.
The U.S. needs to stay out of it and leave them to their fate.
