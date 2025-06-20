Michael Yon joins me to analyze the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. He explains that once a major war erupts, it often spirals beyond anyone’s control—becoming both volatile and unpredictable. We discuss the possibility that this could mark the beginning of the end for Israel as we know it and explore the deeper factors behind this potential reality.

Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link: Will Israel Survive this? Conflicts Reshaping the World – Israel, Iran, Ukraine, Panama w/ Michael Yon

Description: One of the world’s top war correspondents, Michael Yon, joins the program to break down some of the most volatile conflict zones on the planet—Israel, Iran, Ukraine, and the Panama Canal. But this isn’t just about borders and bombs. Yon reveals the deeper forces at play, including how the global economic reset is fueling the unrest, reshaping alliances, and accelerating instability worldwide.

We explore how major powers like China, Russia, the United States, and others are maneuvering within this chaos—not just on the battlefield, but through trade routes, information control, and economic warfare. This episode offers a sobering and eye-opening view of the real war behind the headlines—and why it matters now more than ever. Follow Michael Yon at Substack.com/@MichaelYon

Other recent posts:

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

You can see my affiliates at SarahWestall.com/shop

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify: