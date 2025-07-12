Are humans—and our ability to perceive what’s really happening—evolving? Could this shift usher in an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity?

This is a fascinating and uplifting conversation with one of the most inspiring guests I’ve spoken with in a while: Eddie Conner. He’s a spiritual medium who offers deep, purpose-driven insight into people’s lives. In many ways, he’s a life coach first—who just happens to be a gifted medium.

I think you’ll truly enjoy this episode. We’re also considering hosting future shows where listeners can call in and ask questions live. If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, please leave a comment and let me know!

Here are the details for the show:

Title and Link: The Future: 1000 Years of Peace is Starting Soon – Psychic and Spiritual Medium Eddie Conner

Description: Psychic, spiritual medium, and life coach Eddie Conner joins the show for a powerful and uplifting conversation about the deeper meaning of our reality and what lies ahead. In a world filled with uncertainty, Eddie offers clarity, hope, and perspective—guiding us through questions like: What is our true purpose? How do we navigate these challenging times?

He shares a compelling vision of the future, believing that humanity is on the threshold of a profound transformation—entering a 1,000-year era of peace, as hidden darkness is exposed and removed. Eddie’s insights inspire a new way of seeing the world—one rooted in potential, healing, and spiritual growth.

Tune in for a grounded yet expansive conversation that will help you realign with your highest path. Learn more and follow Eddie’s work at https://EddieConner.com

