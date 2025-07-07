Staying fully human today requires conscious resistance to the invisible forces shaping our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Social media, news, and modern communication tools have evolved into behavioral feedback loops—driven by algorithms designed to condition, divide, and distract. From carefully curated feeds to AI-driven censorship and dopamine-triggering notifications, what we see is rarely random; it’s engineered. Remaining truly human means reclaiming our ability to think critically, feel deeply, and choose freely—despite the manipulation that surrounds us.

In my latest episode, I dive into this important topic with someone I've long wanted to speak with—investigative journalist, writer, and historian James Corbett.



Title and link: What Does it Mean to be Human? Are we Aimlessly Risking it All? w/ James Corbett

Description: Investigative journalist James Corbett joins the program to explore one of the most urgent and profound questions of our time: What does it mean to be human in the age of AI and transhumanism?

We examine historical turning points—like the invention of the Gutenberg press, which revolutionized access to knowledge but was fiercely suppressed by those in power. We also draw powerful parallels to today’s digital age, where the internet once promised liberation but is now increasingly policed and censored.

From the war on free expression to the rise of artificial intelligence and bio-digital convergence, we discuss the threats—and opportunities—that lie ahead. Can we maintain our sovereignty of thought, mind, and soul in an era of accelerating technological control?

You can purchase his book or follow James Corbett @ https://CorbettReport.com

