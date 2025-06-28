The message that the Israeli/Iran ceasefire has virtually no chance of holding—and that global war will likely expand beyond localized flashpoints into a larger global conflict—is not one people want to hear. But my latest guest, Martin Armstrong, believes this is exactly where we’re headed.

Armstrong has a strong track record of accurately forecasting major global events. His proprietary system, Socrates, analyzes over 1,000 markets using millions of data points, powered by a sophisticated AI engine that tracks global trends. While he is not always correct, it does provide incredibly accurate analysis. You can learn more at Armstrong Economics.

Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link: Socrates: War to Expand Globally in 2026, Approx 0% Chance Ceasefire will Hold w/ Martin Armstrong

Description: Economist and forecaster Martin Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Economics, returns to the program for a powerful conversation on the escalating global volatility. As nations around the world descend into chaos—socially, politically, and economically—Armstrong breaks down how all of this ties into the broader push for an economic reset.

We also dive into predictions from his advanced AI system, Socrates, which indicates that 2026 could mark a dramatic turning point: a transition from localized and controlled conflicts to widespread global war. Armstrong explains the data behind these forecasts, what signs to watch for, and how individuals can prepare in an increasingly unstable world.

