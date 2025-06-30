This is a powerful and intense conversation with Dr. Carole Lieberman. I encourage everyone to listen with an open mind and engage respectfully—this is the kind of honest dialogue we need more of. While we didn’t always agree, we were able to have a thoughtful, civil exchange. It’s something we should all strive for in today’s divided world.

Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link: Political Rhetoric, War and Open Borders Breeding Dangerous Extremist Cells w/ Carole Lieberman

Description: Psychologist Dr. Carole Lieberman joins the program to unpack the rising wave of extreme ideas and behaviors spreading across the United States and the world. From political rhetoric to violent unrest, we explore how war, propaganda, and polarized thinking are fueling emotional instability and social division. We also dive into a spirited debate on the Middle East, examining the extreme actions and narratives emerging from all sides of the conflict.

Dr. Lieberman offers insight into the psychological toll of chaos—and how individuals can stay grounded in turbulent times in her weekly podcast. You can learn more at https://terroristtherapist.com, https://www.drcarole.com or on X @DrCaroleMD

