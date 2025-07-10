This was a meaningful conversation for me—one I genuinely enjoyed. I’ve been reflecting on Palantir and the broader intelligence operation that seems to be unfolding around it. Given that the surveillance state has been quietly constructed over decades—with $90 to $100 billion spent annually, for decades, to build and maintain it—it’s hard to accept the narrative that Palantir, even with $2.7 billion in contracts, is suddenly the core architect of the system. At most, they appear to be a key contractor being leveraged within an infrastructure that was long in place before them.

The same applies to the DOGE operation, which is also being positioned as a major force in “taking over” the surveillance apparatus. In my view, both narratives function as a kind of double-headed illusion—high-visibility actors used to create the perception of a new wave or takeover, when in reality the machinery of surveillance is already deeply embedded, institutionalized, and far more expansive than any single entity.

That’s why my recent conversation with NSA whistleblower Bill Binney and intelligence analyst Dr. Katherine Horton was so impactful. It brought clarity to many of the thoughts I’ve been wrestling with. Speaking with people who not only understand the inner workings of these systems but also see them for what they truly are was both affirming and energizing.

For those unfamiliar, Bill Binney is widely considered one of the most brilliant analysts and codebreakers in NSA history. He retired in 2001 as the Technical Director of World Geopolitical & Military Analysis at the Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center (SARC)—a 6,000-person research hub he co-founded at NSA headquarters in Maryland.

Many were first introduced to him through the Snowden film, where he was portrayed by Nicolas Cage as Edward Snowden’s mentor.

Dr. Katherine Horton is a powerhouse in her own right, holding a PhD in particle physics from Oxford and now working as an independent intelligence analyst. With a family history of escaping communist Romania, she brings a rare and deeply informed perspective to today’s geopolitical landscape.

This conversation goes beyond Palantir, DOGE, and the surveillance state. We also dive into Epstein, the state of the country, and what it will truly take to turn things around. It was a powerful and thought-provoking discussion—I genuinely enjoyed it, and I think you will too.

Here are the details of the show:

Title and link: Epstein, Palantir, Thin Thread – Intel Ops w/ NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton

Description: NSA whistleblower Bill Binney and former CERN scientist and intelligence analyst Dr. Katherine Horton join the program to expose the hidden architecture of global surveillance and corruption. We dive deep into the Epstein network, Palantir’s reach, and the dark underbelly of modern intelligence operations.

Binney reveals how his groundbreaking surveillance program, ThinThread, was capable of tracking global communications with precision—without violating constitutional rights. He explains how this powerful tool could be used today to identify and expose every pedophile and corrupt actor, no matter how high up the chain they are. But there’s a catch: the very people who could bring justice are often the ones protecting the criminals.

This is a must-listen conversation about truth, technology, and the battle for justice—and how a committed group of good people still has the power to dismantle the system from within.

Follow Dr. Katherine Horton at https://stop007.org and learn more about Bill Binney and his time at the NSA in the documentary “A Good American”.

