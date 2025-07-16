Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helena Glass's avatar
Helena Glass
5h

I love your writings immensely! However, I would say that WWII has been a recreated history and its comparison to the horrific genocide by Israel is a bit shorted... Israel is simultaneously bombing 7 provinces simultaneously for NO REASON.

I would also remind that Hitler was best buddies with Churchill and FDR before - he wasn't. Much like Syria's Assad or Saddam, or any number of assassinated leaders. Which curdles the witches brew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Westall
Ray Songtree's avatar
Ray Songtree
1h

https://www.commondreams.org/news/hague-group-summit-colombia

The two-day Hague Group summit ultimately aims to "halt the genocide in Gaza" and is led by co-chairs Colombia—which last year severed diplomatic relations with Israel—and South Africa, which filed the ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) joined ...

Published: 10 hours ago

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture