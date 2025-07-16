What’s happening in Gaza today echoes some of the darkest psychological tactics used during the Holocaust. In both cases, a targeted population is subjected to not only physical destruction but sustained psychological torment. During World War II, Jews were herded into ghettos, starved, and forced to live in constant fear—random killings, humiliation, and the complete stripping of dignity were routine. Similarly, in Gaza, after Israel cut off food, water, and medical supplies, Palestinians have been forced to stand in long lines for aid—only to be shot at while waiting or gunned down while retrieving food for their families. These acts go beyond warfare; they are calculated tools of psychological abuse, designed to break the human spirit, to crush hope, and to make mere survival feel like defeat. The parallels are chilling, not only in the tactics but in the world’s hesitation to intervene. Most people have no idea what’s really going on—because the media doesn’t cover the more disturbing elements.

My latest podcast covers this disturbing reality. I sit down with award-winning journalist James Robins to discuss his deeply researched investigation into what is really happening in Gaza and why we all need to pay attention.

Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link: Because Voluntary Extermination is a Thing: Israel Gaza w/ Award Winning Journalist James Robins

Description: Award-winning journalist James Robins joins the show to share his deeply researched and emotionally searing investigation into the war in Gaza. With chilling precision and unflinching honesty, Robins lays out how the destruction and siege of Gaza has unfolded in full view of the world—enabled by the silence and complicity of the most powerful governments on Earth.

Quoting Israeli officials who openly declared the intent to “flatten everything,” Robins asks the hard question: What happens when international law fails the very people it was created to protect?

In this conversation, Robins brings the sharp eye of a forensic journalist and the moral clarity of a prosecutor. Together, we challenge dominant narratives, examine the Western media’s role in shaping public perception, and confront the legal, moral, and human consequences of global inaction.

