Every Friday, I host an economic review—and this week, I’m was joined by Chad Albert to dig into the gag orders and intimidation tactics keeping the public in the dark about crypto and the emerging financial system.

While most people are being distracted by a dumbed-down news cycle, the most significant changes affecting humanity are quietly being implemented behind the scenes. I’ll continue doing my best to cover these topics with depth and purpose.

I’ve been told that some of the subjects I cover—ironically, the ones with the greatest impact on our future—are “boring.” If telling the truth and exploring what really matters is boring, then I’ll proudly stay boring.

We simply can’t afford to ignore meaningful, intelligent conversations anymore.

Here are the details:

Title and Link: Gag Orders Hiding Crypto Lawsuits and the Financial Landscape Unfolding w/ Chad Albert

Description: Chad Albert, also known as Riz, joins the show to break down the growing wave of lawsuits targeting crypto innovators and entrepreneurs. We discuss the SEC’s case against Reggie Middleton, whose groundbreaking patents many believe form the foundation of the entire crypto space. It’s no surprise central banks are interested—his technology challenges the very systems they control.

Riz also exposes how gag orders and legal intimidation are being used to silence key voices and keep the public in the dark about what’s really happening behind the scenes. This is a critical conversation about power, suppression, and the battle for financial freedom in the digital age.

Follow Riz on X at @SovereignRiz to stay informed.

