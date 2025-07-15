The DOJ and the FBI Say “There Is No Epstein Client List”: Are You Kidding Me?

This is a segment by Vigilant Citizen on Jeffrey Epstein. He writes anonymously, but does an excellent job. Below is a portion of his article with a link to the full post on his website.

Vigilant Citizen:

In one of the saddest memos in US History, the DOJ and the FBI stated that there is no Epstein client list. Also, they’ve concluded that he definitely committed suicide. Here are the many ways this memo is blatantly false and even in direct contradiction with statements made by the heads of the DOJ and the FBI only a few months ago.

This site has been covering everything surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and his network of elite pedophiles for over a decade. Throughout the years, we’ve looked at the bizarre and ritualistic structures on Epstein Island, the telling artwork at his mansions, and the darker aspects of his network that mass media don’t dare discuss.

Since then, here’s what happened: Epstein got “suicided” in the most bizarre way possible; everything on his island got razed, and its reported tunnels got filled with concrete; his mansion got a “complete makeover,” and nearly everyone who had information about Epstein and had a slight risk of saying anything died mysteriously.

Less than two months ago, Epstein’s most vocal accuser, Virginia Giuffre, died by “suicide” after clearly stating that she was not suicidal. Is the occult elite trying to definitely “clean up” this entire Epstein mess?

One thing is certain: It doesn’t take a “conspiracy theorist” to realize that something is afoot. Furthermore, it is evident that the information that reached the public space only tells a fraction of the story.

The full story? Epstein managed an elaborate pedophile ring where the world’s richest and most powerful people indulged in the worst acts imaginable on children. Considering that Epstein’s island contained bizarre facilities such as a temple, underground tunnels, occult “ornaments” and a fleet of vehicles (including an ambulance), one can easily understand that this was more than pedos being creeps. It was a network of systematic and ritualistic abuse that most likely culminated in outright blood sacrifice.

Sound crazy? Well, it is. And that is exactly why those in power are doing everything they can to suppress this story in every way possible – no matter who’s in power.

At every turn, information was censored, people died, and evidence was destroyed. And, in an astonishing (yet predictable) turn of events, the FBI and the DOJ released a memo that can only be described as “cowardly”.

Here’s the full text:

As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein. To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored. These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence. The files relating to Epstein include a large volume of images of Epstein, images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors, and over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography. Teams of agents, analysts, attorneys, and privacy and civil liberties experts combed through the digital and documentary evidence with the aim of providing as much information as possible to the public while simultaneously protecting victims. Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing. Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing. Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography. This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties. Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims. Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history. One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends. To that end, while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted. After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019. This conclusion is consistent with previous findings, including the August 19, 2019 autopsy findings of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the November 2019 position of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in connection with the investigation of federal correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein, and the June 2023 conclusions of DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General. The conclusion that Epstein died by suicide is further supported by video footage from the common area of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein was housed at the time of his death. As DOJ’s Inspector General explained in 2023, anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage. The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU. During this review, the FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability. The full raw and enhanced videos are available at the following links: https://www.justice.gov/video-file1;

https://www.justice.gov/video-file2.

This laconic memo, bearing the logos of the FBI and the DOJ but signed by no one, contains three main messages:

1- Epstein was a pedophile (but he’s dead, so there’s nothing more that can be done about it);

2- Epstein committed suicide, so we won’t be investigating his death;

3- There is no client list, so we won’t be investigating the vast network of powerful pedos who abused children for years

This last point is simply unbelievable. It is the definition of a cover-up. Only a few months ago, the head of the DOJ, Pamela Bondi, clearly stated that the Epstein client list “was sitting on her desk.”

