Sometimes we all need a break from the hard news that drains our soul. We have to carve out space for human growth, curiosity, and deeper understanding.

I’ve devoted my show to exploring the edge of change—innovation, disruption, and the biggest issues shaping our future.

Staying true to that mission means diving into the bad and the good. Human development is complex—it’s about calling out bad behavior, navigating future landmines, and embracing exciting possibilities.

That brings me to my latest episode, where I sit down with scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling to explore Quantum Energy.

If your first thought is, “What the heck is quantum energy?”—you’re not alone. But considering it’s being called the foundation of all science and reality by many experts, including Ian and Philipp, it’s something we should at least be curious about.

Details of the show:

Title and Link: Quantum Physics: The Blueprint that Bridges Science, Spiritualty & Reality w/ Ian Mitchell & Philipp

Description: Ian Mitchell and Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling return to explore the field of quantum energy—not just as a scientific breakthrough, but as the foundation of all science itself. Backed by world-leading studies and real-world application, they share evidence that quantum energy is not only reshaping our understanding of physical reality, but also providing a scientific explanation for what has long been dismissed as “spiritual” or “woo woo.”

From quantum fields to consciousness, this conversation bridges the gap between science and the mystical—offering a unified view of how everything is connected. If you’ve ever wondered how energy, intention, and the unseen forces of life actually work, this episode will challenge your assumptions and expand your perspective.

