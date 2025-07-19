Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Kunz's avatar
Karl Kunz
4h

If you have not yet, please note the science being revealed by Ashton Forbes on YouTube. This science has apparently been long hidden by government and relates directly to the nature of dark energy and manipulation of space time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture